Over 500 Candidates File Nominations on First Day for Tamil Nadu Polls

As the nomination process began for the April 23 Assembly elections, 573 candidates including CM M K Stalin and TVK chief Vijay submitted their papers

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
TN polls: TN CM Stalin campaigns
TOver 500 Candidates File Nominations on First Day for Tamil Nadu Polls | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A total of 573 candidates filed nominations on the first day across Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies, according to election officials.

  • Chief Minister M K Stalin filed from Kolathur while TVK president Vijay submitted his nomination from Perambur.

  • The nomination process will continue until April 6 ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections.

Over 500 candidates, including many from political parties, filed their nomination papers on Monday for the April 23 Assembly election to Tamil Nadu.

According to a source in the election commission, 573 candidates including high-profile candidates that included Chief Minister M K Stalin (from Kolathur) and TVK president Vijay (from Perambur) in Chennai, filed their papers on the first day of filing the nominations.

TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan filed his papers from Gobichettipalayam, while DMK leader and state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru filed from Tiruchirappalli West.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi's leader, former film director Seeman, submitted the nomination from Karaikudi, while his party's candidates filed their papers from every constituency.


TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna (Villivakkam) and State Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Saidapet) are two of the well-known candidates who submitted their nominations on the first day of the formal filing from all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. The procedure will continue until April 6.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Cricket Australia Issues 'Fully Aware' Rejoinder; JioStar 'Ends' Bangladesh Deal

  2. Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans Preview, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Eye Winning Start In Mullanpur

  3. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitzkrieg Shapes Royal Hammering Of Chennai

  4. 'Coaches Told Me To Stick To Natural Game': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On 15-Ball Half-Century Again CSK In IPL 2026

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 15-Ball Fifty - Check 10 Fastest Half-Centuries In Indian Premier League

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  3. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 30, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Shabbir Ahmed Lone Near Bangladesh Border

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  2. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Russia Concerned Over Possible US Takeover Of Key Afghan Airbase

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant

  2. West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis

  3. Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

  4. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

  5. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  6. Dubai World Cup 2026: Glamour Quotient At High During Horse Race

  7. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  8. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh