Over 500 Candidates File Nominations on First Day for Tamil Nadu Polls

Summary of this article
A total of 573 candidates filed nominations on the first day across Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies, according to election officials.
Chief Minister M K Stalin filed from Kolathur while TVK president Vijay submitted his nomination from Perambur.
The nomination process will continue until April 6 ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections.
Over 500 candidates, including many from political parties, filed their nomination papers on Monday for the April 23 Assembly election to Tamil Nadu.
According to a source in the election commission, 573 candidates including high-profile candidates that included Chief Minister M K Stalin (from Kolathur) and TVK president Vijay (from Perambur) in Chennai, filed their papers on the first day of filing the nominations.
TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan filed his papers from Gobichettipalayam, while DMK leader and state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru filed from Tiruchirappalli West.
The Naam Tamilar Katchi's leader, former film director Seeman, submitted the nomination from Karaikudi, while his party's candidates filed their papers from every constituency.
TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna (Villivakkam) and State Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Saidapet) are two of the well-known candidates who submitted their nominations on the first day of the formal filing from all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. The procedure will continue until April 6.