Over 500 Candidates File Nominations on First Day for Tamil Nadu Polls

TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan filed his papers from Gobichettipalayam, while DMK leader and state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru filed from Tiruchirappalli West.



The Naam Tamilar Katchi's leader, former film director Seeman, submitted the nomination from Karaikudi, while his party's candidates filed their papers from every constituency.





TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna (Villivakkam) and State Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Saidapet) are two of the well-known candidates who submitted their nominations on the first day of the formal filing from all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. The procedure will continue until April 6.