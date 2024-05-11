Elections

Repolling Underway At Parthampur Booth In Gujarat's Dahod LS Seat; Over 26 Pc Turnout Till 11 Am

Voting began at the booth amid tight security at 7 am, and a turnout of 26.72 per cent was recorded till 11 am, which comes to 327 voters out of the total 1,224 in the booth, a statement by the Election Commission said.

Advertisement

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in J&K
Repolling underway at the Parthampura booth, Gujarat Photo: PTI
info_icon

Repolling is underway at the Parthampura booth under Dahod Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat on Saturday after the Election Commission declared the May 7 voting as null and void as a man had live-streamed the process from the booth.

Voting began at the booth amid tight security at 7 am, and a turnout of 26.72 per cent was recorded till 11 am, which comes to 327 voters out of the total 1,224 in the booth, a statement by the Election Commission said.

Parthampur falls under Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar district and is part of the Dahod (Scheduled Tribe-reserved) Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisement

Prabha Taviad is the Congress candidate in the Dahod constituency. She is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's incumbent MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor.

The EC had declared as null and void the May 7 voting and ordered repolling at the Parthampur booth after man live-streaming voting from inside the booth went viral on May 7.

Four election officials, including a presiding officer, an assistant presiding officer and two polling officers as well a police constable were suspended in connection with the incident.

To avoid any unwarranted situation, police personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around Parthampur village, an official said, adding that district collector as well as district SP and poll observer are also present in the village to oversee the voting process.

Advertisement

The Congress had lodged a complaint with the EC about "booth capturing" and "bogus voting" by submitting a copy of the viral video, and demanded repolling.

The accused, Vijay Bhabhor, had stayed in the polling booth for five minutes, during which he went live on Instagram and also allegedly cast votes on behalf of two other electors, resorting to bogus voting, officials said.

The video showed Vijay Bhabhor purportedly focusing the camera on EVM (electronic voting machine) and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machine and seeking five to ten minutes from a poll official even when he is asked to leave. Bhabhor purportedly also said that "only the BJP works here". His accomplice was also seen in the video.

"The machine belongs to my father. Only one thing works - that is BJP," says Bhabhor before pressing a button on the EVM, as per the video. "Only Vijay Bhabhor works here," he purportedly says. He was later held on the charge of bogus voting.

The EC later ordered that fresh polling be held at the booth on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘This Election Is Between Imaandari Aur Beimaani’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  2. Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Declared: Check Scores Now At gseb.org
  3. Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan
  4. What Is Stopping Govt From Cancelling Revanna's Diplomatic Passport, Asks Jairam Ramesh
  5. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Singh Talks About Motherhood; Anchal Sahu Shares Memories Of Her Mom
  2. Shiv Thakare’s New Song ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ Is A Statement About Unrequited Love
  3. Naqiyah Haji On Her Bond With Mother: She's My Closest Confidant, My Rock
  4. Aamir Khan Says He Was Unsure About Censor Board Passing ‘Sarfarosh’ Over Mentions Of Pak, ISI
  5. Ashutosh Rana Has THIS To Say After Deepfake Video Of Him Supporting Political Party Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights On Victory In Next DL Meeting After Narrowly Missing Out in Doha
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start
  3. International League T20 2025: ILT20 Season Three Confirmed - Check Key Dates
  4. Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Match 61 Preview
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo Live Streaming, Italian Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In The Southern Gaza City Of Rafah As It Prepares To Expand Operations
  2. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  3. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  4. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
  5. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail