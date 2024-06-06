Elections

'Rahul Gandhi Should Be Leader Of Opposition': Congress Leaders Say He Was 'Face' Of Party's Campaign

Meanwhile, Congress MP-elect Manickam Tagore sought votes on the "name of my leader, Rahul Gandhi".

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI
Congress leaders have been hailing party leader Rahul Gandhi for their stunning comeback, with the grand old party bagging 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and it's INDIA bloc winning 232 seats.

The Congress is set to claim the title of the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament.

Notably, with the INDIA bloc bagging 232 seats, the BJP fell short of the majority mark of 272, winning 240 seats. The BJP is now rallying support from its allies for the formation of government at the Centre.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he is of the thought that the Leader of Opposition slot will come to the grand old party. "In my personal opinion, Rahul Gandhi himself must take up the leader of opposition on behalf of Congress," Chidambaram said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP-elect Manickam Tagore sought votes on the "name of my leader, Rahul Gandhi". Taking to X, "I think he should be the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha," Tagore said.

He hoped that all the elected Congress MPs also think the same. "Let's see how the Congress Parliamentary Party decides. We are a Democratic Party," he added.

Responding to Tagore's post, party MP Vivek Tankha also noted that Rahul was "the face", adding that he led the campaign from the front.

"He is duty bound to take on the mantle of Lok Sabha parliamentary party leadership. @RahulGandhi cannot take all decisions about himself. Some decisions the party leaders / MPs have to take. Surely will be a unanimous choice," Tankha added.

Tankha said that Rahul is the reason behind him entering politics. "Wish to be led by him. Like his parents he is a benevolent human being. Time to bring sanity in public life," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said if that Rahul Gandhi is ready to take up the leadership, then why would they object.

"He is a national leader and has proved himself. He is popular... We all love him. In the INDIA alliance, there is no difference of opinion on who will be the Prime Minister," Raut added.

Rahul had stepped down from the position of Congress national president after the grand old party's loss in the 2019 general elections. He is being highly credited for the party's comeback in 2024, along with the massive appreciation pouring in for what Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra did for the party's performance in the elections.

Rahul's sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also penned an emotional post for him, saying that she is proud to be your sister.

She appreciated the grit he stood with during the election fight and said that he never backed down.

"Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all," Priyanka wrote for her brother.

Notably, the 53-year-old Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, made his political debut in 2004.

