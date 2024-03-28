Elections

Poll Officials Remove Posters Against Mandaviya In Gujarat's Dhoraji Town

After getting a complaint from the local BJP unit on Tuesday, the posters were removed by a team under supervision of the nodal officer appointed by the Election Commission (EC) for handling model code of conduct-related complaints for Rajkot district.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Election officials in Gujarat remove posters put up in parts of Dhoraji town
info_icon

Election officials in Gujarat have removed posters put up in different parts of Dhoraji town of Rajkot district, which falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, suggesting BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya was an "imported" candidate, while Congress nominee Lalit Vasoya was a better choice for voters for being a "local", an official said on Wednesday.

After getting a complaint from the local BJP unit on Tuesday, the posters were removed by a team under supervision of the nodal officer appointed by the Election Commission (EC) for handling model code of conduct-related complaints for Rajkot district.

"These posters have been removed by our team. Thus, there is nothing more left to be done in this regard," said nodal officer for Rajkot district, Ilaben Chauhan.

Advertisement

While the BJP has fielded Union Health Minister Mandaviya from Porbandar, the Congress has given ticket to former MLA of Dhoraji constituency, Lalit Vasoya, from the seat.

Dhoraji town of Rajkot district falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency.

On Tuesday night, some unidentified persons put up posters in different parts of the town suggesting that Vasoya was a better candidate than Mandaviya for being a "local".

In their complaint to the EC, the Rajkot BJP unit said the posters were put up by "anti-BJP elements" to tarnish the image of Mandaviya, who has a long history of serving the people of Porbandar.

Advertisement

The complaint sought action against those behind the campaign and claimed putting up such posters was a violation of the model code of conduct which is in force for the May 7 elections for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained