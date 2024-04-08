PM Modi KickStarts LS Poll Campaign In Maharashtra, Says ‘INDI Alliance Are Threatening To Separate South India’

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kick started BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra. He addressed a rally in the state’s Chandrapur.
During his address, he urged support for the BJP-NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also expressed his gratitude to the residents of Chandrapur for their support and reminisced about their contribution to the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.
He contrasted the BJP-NDA's commitment to decisive action for the country's progress with the “Congress and INDI Alliance's focus on self-serving interests”.
Advertisement
“The INDI Alliance has always pushed the country into instability. How important and necessary a stable government is, who would know better than Maharashtra? As long as the INDI Alliance was in power at the center, Maharashtra was continuously neglected. When these INDI Alliance people, by conspiring, snatched the mandate and reached the helm of the state, they only worked for their own development,” he said.
“Our government has restarted all these schemes for the development of Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar along with the entire government are working day and night. Big development works are being completed rapidly. When the intention is right, the results are also right,” he added.
Advertisement
He said the Congress has a “history of creating problems rather than addressing them”.
He called out the Congress for “obstructing progress and playing divisive politics, urging voters to reject such divisive ideologies”.
“For the past 10 years, the Congress has been out of power. You have given the NDA a full majority. We have provided a permanent solution to the country's major problems. Today, not only Maharashtra but the entire country has weakened Naxalism,”he said.
“The Congress has released its manifesto, and it also contains the language of the Muslim League. Their MPs are talking about another partition of India. People from the INDI alliance are threatening to separate South India. The DMK party in the INDI alliance talks about ending Sanatan by calling it dengue malaria,” he added.
He urged the people of Maharashtra to support the BJP-NDA candidates in the upcoming elections.