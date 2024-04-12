Elections

LS Polls: Omar Abdullah To Contest From Baramulla Seat

Omar Abdullah is the party's candidate from north Kashmir's Baramulla Parliamentary seat, NC president Farooq Abdullah told reporters here.

Omar Abdullah to contest elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, the National Conference announced here on Friday.

He also announced that firebrand Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi would contest from central Kashmir's Srinagar constituency, which has been an NC bastion.

Polling in Baramulla will be held on May 20.

