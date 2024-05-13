Lok Sabha Elections 4th Phase: 63% Voter Turnout Recorded; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh; BJP Candidate Booked In Hyderabad

The fourth phase of 18th Lok Sabha elections in the largest democracy of the world took place on May 13 in 96 constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories and an approximate voter turnout of 63 per cent has been recorded.
Not just general elections but two states - Andhra Pradesh and Odisha also witnessed Assembly elections today.
In this phase, polling was held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lok Sabha Elections 4th Phase: Voter Turnout
An approximate voter turnout of 63.23 per cent was recorded till 6pm, as per latest reports. Amid reports of violence, West Bengal recorded the highest turnout of 76.25 per cent and Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest figure of 37 per cent today.
State-wise Voter Turnout
Andhra Pradesh: 68.20%
Bihar: 56.12%
Jammu And Kashmir: 37%
Jharkhand: 64.30%
Madhya Pradesh: 70.38%
Maharashtra: 53.06%
Odisha: 64.23%
Telangana: 61.71%
Uttar Pradesh: 58.02%
West Bengal: 76.25%
The Election Commission stated that polling in the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 had recorded an approximate voter turnout of 62.84 per cent until 8 pm. They also mentioned that polling had closed at 6 pm, but a significant number of voters were still in the queue at polling stations.
They further indicated that these figures were "provisional" and were undergoing updates.
Lok Sabha Elections 4th Phase: Violence Reported In West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP and YSRCP accused each other of indulging in violence, especially in Palnadu, Kadapa and Annamayya districts. YSRCP also wrote to the EC, alleging poll code violations by rival TDP in several assembly segments, including Vemuru, Darsi, Icchapuram, Kuppam, Macherla, Markapuram, Palakonda and Pedakurapaudu.
Polling for 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the coastal state occurred simultaneously on Monday.
The YSRCP alleged that TDP leaders captured five polling booths in the Vemuru constituency.
YSRCP leader and Tenali MLA A Shiva Kumar allegedly manhandled a voter in Tenali following an argument, police said, adding the voter also retaliated.
At Dalavaipalli village in Railway Kodur constituency, an EVM was destroyed while cars belonging to the ruling party and TDP were damaged, a police official said. A TDP agent was attacked at Nakkaladinne village in Myduruku constituency, leading to his hospitalisation.
The YSRCP alleged that party agent Suresh Reddy was stabbed at Mandi Krishnapuram village in Chittoor's Gudipala mandal. It also alleged that TDP supporters attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in the Darsi constituency.
TDP MLC Mohammed Ahmed Shariff wrote to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, complaining about alleged attacks by YSRCP cadres on TDP supporters at Rentala village in Rentichintala mandal of Palnadu district.
TDP activists allegedly damaged the vehicle of senior YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh, the YSRCP said in a statement. It further alleged that TDP supporters attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in the Darsi constituency, resulting in a head injury.
Meanwhile, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu alleged that there was "no peaceful atmosphere in the state for people to exercise their franchise".
"I severely condemn the violence reported since morning. YSRCP is implementing its plots in a concerted manner. Local police officials failed in averting violence in Macherla constituency," he said in a post on 'X'.
West Bengal
Sporadic incidents of violence marred the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in the eight parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various areas under Birbhum and Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seats.
Around 1,700 complaints of EVM malfunction and obstruction of agents entering booths were recorded till 1pm, the EC said, adding the TMC, Congress, and BJP filed hundreds of complaints related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on agents.
Two security personnel of the CISF deployed to protect West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh were injured in a stone-pelting incident at Bardhaman.
"An incident of stone-pelting on CISF SSG protectee and attack on his vehicle by some miscreants occurred at Bardhaman (WB) in which two CISF personnel sustained head injuries. The protectee was safely evacuated without the use of force," the central paramilitary force said in a post on 'X'.
Ghosh (59) is a 'Y' category protectee of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) VIP security wing called the Special Security Group (SSG).
"Police are just mute spectators. The TMC has let loose a reign of terror. Since morning, TMC goons have beaten up our polling agents and are not allowing the elections to be free and fair," Ghosh told reporters.
Advertisement
In Nanoor under Birbhum Lok Sabha seat, BJP workers clashed with TMC activists after saffron party polling agents were allegedly stopped from entering booths.
Tension also prevailed in the Chapra area of Krishnanagar constituency as BJP workers were allegedly beaten by TMC activists. BJP candidate Amrita Roy accompanied two injured persons to Chapra police station. The TMC has denied the allegations.
The TMC, BJP, and Congress-CPI (M) alliance lodged separate complaints of poll violence, voter intimidation and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources said.
Lok Sabha Elections 4th Phase: Jammu And Kashmir Saw Highest Voter Turnout Since 1996
Srinagar constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 36.58 per cent voting in the first Lok Sabha election in the Valley since the scrapping of Article 370, with the EC stating that it was the "highest turnout in decades".
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 4th Phase: BJP Candidate K Madhavi Latha Booked For Forcing Burqa-Clad Women To Show Their Faces
BJP candidate in Telangana's Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha, who is contesting against AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, was booked by election authorities after a video clip surfaced online in which she was purportedly seen asking burqa-clad women voters to show their faces to compare with the photo identity cards.
Lok Sabha Elections 4th Phase: Minor Troubles Reported In Other States
In Uttar Pradesh, there were instances of poll boycotts with people in some villages of Shahjahanpur keeping away from the process to protest against the lack of roads and development.
Advertisement
EVM glitches were also reported in several places in Odisha. An official said 65 Ballot Units, 83 Control Units and 110 VVPATs have been replaced so far and most of the replacements were done during the mock poll exercise before starting of real voting at 7 am. The Election Commission suspended two polling officials in Odisha for dereliction of duty, the chief electoral officer said.
In Jharkhand, security forces thwarted an attempt by Maoists to obstruct voter access to polling booths by felling a tree and blocking a road leading to remote Sonapi and Morangponga areas of West Singhbhum district.
Advertisement
Elections 2024: Polling Phases Cross Halfway Mark; 1 Phase Of Odisha Assembly Elections Pending
With the conclusion of phase 4, polling for general elections has crossed the halfway mark as it is completed in 23 states/UTs and 379 Lok Sabha constituencies out of 543.
Also, assembly elections have been completed in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh, apart from 28 assembly seats of Odisha.
Polling for the next three phases in the country will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.