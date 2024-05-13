National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics

Lok Sabha elections 2024 or general elections in India are crossing the halfway mark today, May 13, with the fourth voting phase taking place in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories. This phase will seal the fate of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Girigraj Singh, and Trinamool Congress's firebrand leader Mahua Moitra among many bigwig politicians from multiple political parties.