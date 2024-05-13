National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics

Lok Sabha elections 2024 or general elections in India are crossing the halfway mark today, May 13, with the fourth voting phase taking place in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories. This phase will seal the fate of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Girigraj Singh, and Trinamool Congress's firebrand leader Mahua Moitra among many bigwig politicians from multiple political parties.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Srinagar Photo: PTI

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, his son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah and grandsons Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth during the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Hyderabad
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Hyderabad Photo: PTI

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger along with his family members after casting his vote at Vattapally polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Andhra Pradesh
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Andhra Pradesh Photo: PTI

Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari shows their ink-marked finger after casting vote during Lok Sabha elections, in Undavalli, Andhra Pradesh.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in AP
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in AP Photo: PTI

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan shows his inked finger after casting vote for Lok Sabha elections, in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Khunti
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Khunti Photo: PTI

Union Tribal Affairs Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda shows his inked finger after after casting his vote for Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Ujjain
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Ujjain Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with family members shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fouth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ujjain.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Bahraich
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Bahraich Photo: PTI

Tharu tribals dressed up in traditional attire pose for group photos after casting their vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sohni Balaigaon village located on the India-Nepal border of Bahraich.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Indore
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Indore Photo: PTI

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Kanpur
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Kanpur Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

People arrive to cast their vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kanpur.

LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Secunderabad
LS Polls: 4th Phase of Polling in Secunderabad Photo: PTI

Telengana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy shows his inked finger after casting his vote along with his family members and relatives at a polling station during fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kacheguda, Secunderabad.

