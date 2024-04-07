On Cam: Stage Collapses During PM Modi's Jabalpur Roadshow, Several Injured

Several people were injured today after a stage collapsed during PM Modi’s roadshow in Jabalpur. The injured have been taken to the hospital. The incident occurred as PM Modi began the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh with a rally in Jabalpur.
The Prime Minister was joined by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh, and the BJP's Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.
Many people were present along the route, taking pictures and videos with their phones. Several of them held 'Mera Ghar Modi Ka Ghar' and 'Mera Pariwar Modi Ka Pariwar' placards.
Advertisement
Jabalpur, along with Chhindwara, is a key area in Madhya Pradesh politics. Chhindwara was the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP didn't win in the 2019 polls, with the party winning the other 28 seats in the state.
The Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases--April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.