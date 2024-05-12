Elections

Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Includes Statehood For Delhi, Freeing China-Occupied Land, 24*7 Free Electricity

Kejriwal also promised to end the Agniveer scheme and ensure that farmers get MSP for their crops as per the Swaminathan Commission's report.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled "Kejriwal ki Guarantee" on Sunday, listing ten crucial initiatives he has planned for the citizens if INDIA bloc is voted to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Among the poll guarantees Kejriwal pledged to reclaim Indian territory from Chinese occupation.

The opposition coalition, comprising parties such as AAP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, are challenging the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A day after his release from jail on interim bail, Kejriwal on Saturday said the INDIA bloc will form next the government and his AAP will be part of it.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the AAP leader said people will have to choose between "Modi ki Guarantee" and "Kejriwal ki guarantee". The latter is a "brand", Kejriwal said.

On the announcement of his gurantees, Kejriwal said, "I have not discussed with my INDIA bloc partners about this. I will press upon my INDIA bloc partners to fulfill these guarantees."

Kejriwal said while the AAP has fulfilled its "guarantees" of free power, good schools and Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has not fulfilled his guarantees".

What Are Kejriwal's 10 Guarantees?

On "Kejriwal ki Guarantee", he said 24X7 power supply, good education and health facilities, and arranging two crore jobs for youths every year are part of it. 

"We worked on management to ensure 24x7 power supply in Punjab and Delhi. We can do it in the entire country. The government schools in the country are in a bad shape. We will arrange good quality education across the country. We know how to do it," he said. 

Kejriwal also promised to end the Agniveer scheme and ensure that farmers get MSP for their crops as per the Swaminathan Commission's report. 

"Rashtra Sarvopari is our guarantee. China has occupied our land and we will free it from their occupation," he said. Kejriwal also promised to provide full statehood to Delhi. 

"BJP inducts all corrupt people in their party. BJP's washing machine will be dismantled publicly. We will come up with a system for hassle-free trade and business in the country," he said.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

