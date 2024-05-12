AAP's 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' Cyclathon In Delhi | Watch
AAP on Sunday organised 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' cyclathon in Delhi. The event was organised by party's Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti.
'Modi On Dangerous Mission, Yogi Will Be Out If BJP Wins LS Polls': Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a 'dangerous mission' of 'one nation one leader' that includes jailing opposition members and sidelining veterans in his own party."
'Congress Has An Anti-national Mindset': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
In his reaction on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘India should give respect to Pakistan as it possesses an atom bomb’ remark, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said, “This is Congress’ thinking. That party has an anti-national mindset. Sometimes, Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda blurt it out, but this is what the party actually thinks.”
BJP's Smriti Irani Terms Telangana CM Revanth Reddy 'ATM For Gandhi Family' After His 'Political Benefits' Jibe On PM Modi
In her reaction on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remark on the Pulwama attack, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani has said,"Only a Congress leader can question the valour of the Army. What can you expect from Congress, which can give a ticket to such a person who dreams of disintegrating India. We cannot expect to hear about the tale of India's bravery from them. The Telangana CM should worry about his chair. He is just an ATM for the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family will soon make a new ATM in Telangana."
Earlier, Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to reap "political benefits" from the Pulwama terror incident after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes at terror camps in Pakistan.
'This Election Will Direction Of Nation': Haryana CM Nayab Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said, "This is not a small election. This is a very important election which will decide the direction of the nation... Under PM Modi's leadership, the country has made a new way in the world... The Congress ruled the country for 55-60 years. The people faced problems and the Congress failed to solve them..."
PM Modi To Hold Four Rallies In West Bengal Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold four rallies in West Bengal on Sunday.
Priyanka Gandhi Terms Modi ‘Weak, Coward, Unfit’ PM
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has termed Narendra Modi “a weak, coward and an unfit” prime minister.
She has reportedly said he (Modi) was not even able to explain to the people the work done by his government in the last 10 years and what was in BJP’s election manifesto.
Campaigning For 4th Phase LS Polls Concludes On Saturday
The campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections came to an end on Saturday.