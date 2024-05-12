Elections

Lok Sabha Election Live: Campaigning For 4th Phase Constituting 96 LS Seats Ends Amid Searing Heat; Priyanka Terms Modi 'Weak PM'

Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: The campaigning for the high octane fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections came to end on Saturday amidst scorching heatwave conditions across the parts of the country. The fourth phase constitutes 96 LS seats spread in 10 states. On Monday (May 13), the fourth phase polling will be held in LS seats of Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17), with simultaneous assembly polls for 175 seats in AP scheduled on the day. Other states where polling is scheduled include 13 seats in UP, 11 in Maharashtra, eight each in MP and Bengal, five in Bihar, four each in Odisha and Jharkhand, and one in J&K. The fourth phase will complete polling in 23 states and union territories. Meanwhile, in a stern attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has termed him a 'weak PM'.