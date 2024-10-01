Elections

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Voting Begins In 40 Seats Across Seven Districts, 415 Candidates In Fray

J&K Assembly Elections Phase-3 LIVE Updates: Jammu and Kashmir is going for polls in the third and final phase of the Assembly elections on Tuesday, October 1. As many as 415 candidates spanning across political parties and Independents are in the fray across the 40 assembly seats that are set to go to polls today. While the first phase of voting took place on September 18, the second phase was conducted on September 25.

O
Outlook Web Desk
1 October 2024
Phase 3 of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections on October 1 PTI
JK Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Over 39 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 40 constituencies spread across seven districts on Tuesday. Voting is being conducted between 7 am and 6 pm. The list of top political parties contesting the election includes the Congress, National Conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, CPI(M), J&K People’s Conference, and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party. According to the schedule shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes and announcement of final results will be conducted on October 8.
LIVE UPDATES

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Voters Queue Up Outside Polling Station In Kupwara

Voters start to queue up outside a polling booth set up at Govt Boys Higher Secondary School, Langate, Kupwara, for third phase of voting.

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 'JK Needs Govt That Is Visionary', Says Amit Shah

Ahead of the third and final phase of the much awaited assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X saying, "Jammu and Kashmir needs a government that is visionary and can take strong decisions for security, peace and stability here. Today, the people voting here in the last phase should use their vote power to form a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir away from terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption and is determined to protect the rights of every section. Cast a historic vote for tourism, education, employment and all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir."

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Mock Polling Underway 

Mock polling is underway at several polling booths including Baramulla, Bandipora, Kathua and other districts ahead of third phase voting today. While the first phase of voting took place on September 18, the second phase was conducted on September 25.

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Jammu Constituencies To Vote Today

In Jammu, Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua (SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh (SC), Samba and Vijaypur, Bishnah (SC). Suchetgarh (SC), R S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC), and Chhamb will be heading to the polls.

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Kashmir Constituencies To Vote Today

In the Kashmir division, the voting will be held for the Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST) assembly constituencies.

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir is all set to vote in the third and final phase of the Assembly elections on Tuesday, October 1.

  • A total of 415 candidates from different political parties and independents are in the fray from across 40 seats that are set to go to polls today.

  • Of the 40 seats going to polls on Thuesday, 16 fall in the Kashmir region while 24 lie in the Jammu province.

  • Around 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the third phase of polling.

  • Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 AM across 5,060 polling stations across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

