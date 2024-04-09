Elections

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh Returns To Congress From BJP After A Decade: 'Vichar Wapsi'

Birender Singh (78) is the maternal grandson of the farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram and had quit the Congress in 2014 to join the BJP.

Birender Singh and his ex-MLA wife Prem Lata joined the Congress on Tuesday
Former Union minister Birender Singh and his ex-MLA wife Prem Lata joined the Congress on Tuesday, a decade after quitting the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Birender Singh on Monday said he has quit the BJP and confirmed return to the Congress, a move that comes almost a month after his son Brijendra Singh joined the grand old party.

His wife Prem Lata Singh -- a former BJP MLA from Haryana -- also quit the BJP. Follow Election 2024 News LIVE Updates

"I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief JP Nadda. My wife, Prem Lata, who was an MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party. Tomorrow (Tuesday), we will join the Congress," Birender Singh (78), a prominent political figure in Haryana, had said on Monday in Delhi.

Who Is Birender Singh

Birender Singh was Union minister for steel in the first government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Birender Singh also held the charge of rural development, panchayati raj, and drinking water and sanitation.

On his return to the Congress, Birender Singh said, "It is not just my 'ghar wapsi' but also 'vichar wapsi'."

Welcoming Birender Singh and Prem Lata into the Congress, party leader Mukul Wasnik said, "With their joining, I am sure the Congress will be strengthened in Haryana and help form the Congress government in the state."

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "With his (Birender Singh) rejoining, he has proved the age-old saying, 'East or West, Home is the best'. He is my elder brother and I am very happy about his return to the Congress fold."

(with PTI inputs)

