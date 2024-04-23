Elections

EC Not Acting In Non-Partisan Manner: Vijayan On PM Remarks Regarding Muslims

Vijayan contended it was a situation where the EC ought to have acted immediately, but till now it has been silent on the issue.

Advertisement

Pinarayi Vijayan said that EC was not acting in a non-partisan manner
info_icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it was "unfortunate" that the Election Commission (EC) was not acting in a non-partisan manner by taking immediate action in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent alleged remarks against Muslims.

Vijayan contended it was a situation where the EC ought to have acted immediately, but till now it has been silent on the issue.

"It is unfortunate. The EC should have shown it was non-partisan. It should have acted immediately," the Marxist veteran said at a press meet here.

Vijayan said that this is an issue which would have to be raised before the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

At the same time, he claimed that because of such statements by the PM, the anti-BJP sentiment in the nation is strengthening and the saffron party will be isolated even further.

Modi, during a poll rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, said that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to Muslims.

He also alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children."

Criticising the statement, Vijayan had a day ago accused the prime minister of carrying out a communal campaign by fabricating imaginary stories to create anti-Muslim hatred among people.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: For 3rd Straight Day, PM Modi Repeats 'Minority' Remark, Says Congress Plotting 'Deep Conspiracy'
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit