Congress’s ‘Friendly Fight’ Gambit: From Haryana to Puducherry, Strategy Turned Self-Sabotage

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and others at the Central Election Committee meeting for Puducherry, in New Delhi on Wednesday

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and others at the Central Election Committee meeting for Puducherry, in New Delhi on Wednesday