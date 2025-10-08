Congress Clears 25 Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies

Top Leaders, Including Sonia, Rahul, And Kharge, Discuss Nominations As Mahagathbandhan Finalises Seat Distribution.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R)
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress Finalised 25 Candidates For The Bihar Assembly Polls During Its Central Election Committee Meeting.

  • Party Leaders Said The Seats Discussed Are Traditional Congress Strongholds Cleared By Alliance Partners.

  • Final Candidate List Will Be Announced After Concluding Talks With RJD And Left Allies.

The Congress senior leadership on Wednesday discussed party candidates for the upcoming assembly elections and is said to have finalised the names of 25 candidates amid seat-sharing negotiations with 'Mahagathbandhan' partners in Bihar.

According to PTI, at a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at Indira Bhawan, prominent figures such as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi participated virtually in the discussions to choose the party candidates.

The meeting was also attended by K C Venugopal, the general secretary of the AICC, Ajay Maken, the party treasurer, and other dignitaries.

According to Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, all of the state's leaders  participated in the discussions at the CEC meeting.

He claimed that the seats up for discussion today are congressional strongholds that the coalition partners have already cleared.

"At the CEC meeting, we said those seats which are traditionally held by the Congress would remain with us...for which candidates have also been decided after deliberations," the Bihar Congress chief said.

"But, we will declare the names of candidates only after discussion with our alliance partners and also with our state leaders," he told reporters.

Related Content
Related Content

He said the number of seats each partner would contest would be announced jointly.

"We are happy with the seats discussed today at the CEC meeting... All top leaders agreed to our suggestions and candidates proposed by state leaders," he said.

PTI reported that Rajesh Ram also said there is no fight in the Mahagathbandhan partners for seats.

Election Commission press conference - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Two Phase Bihar Assembly Elections: Key Dates, Security Measures, and EC’s New Rules

BY Outlook News Desk

"We will jointly decide the candidates and announce them at a press conference, after clarity amongst all our partners," he added.

Shakeel Ahmed, the leader of the Congress CLP in the Bihar Assembly, stated that the CEC had approved the seats, which are Congress strongholds.

"One round of discussions with alliance partners remains, and after that we would decide on the seats that each one is contesting," Ahmed said on questions of seat-sharing.

Mohammed Jawaid, a CEC member and Congress MP from Kishanganj, later claimed that senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and party president Kharge participated virtually in the talks.

"The party has cleared the names of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar polls," he told reporters after the meeting.

The discussions took place parallel to ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with its allies, the Left and RJD parties.

On November 6 and 11, Bihar will hold two phases of assembly elections in which the RJD-led opposition coalition will attempt to overthrow the incumbent NDA.  On November 14, the votes will be counted.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Hopes Sink Further, Lose 8 Wickets

  2. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

  3. India Vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women's World Cup: Hosts Eye Improved Showing From Top-Order Batters

  4. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: NEP-W Beat MAS-W By Five Wickets, Clinch Series 3-2

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  3. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

  4. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  5. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Madharaasi Review | Bonnie & Clyde In Madras

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  3. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions