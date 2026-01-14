TVK Welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s 'Friendly Gesture'; Congress Rules Out Political Intent

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy criticised the Congress on X, saying the party termed the CBFC’s legal action as anti-democratic and against freedom of expression, while demanding a ban on the film Parasakthi, which he said was “itself anti-democratic and against freedom of expression”. “This is utterly shameful. It clearly shows to what extent the Congress party is ready to stoop to any level and compromise on all standards just for the sake of politics,” he said, PTI reported.