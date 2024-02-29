CEC Rajiv Kumar-Led Team In Lucknow To Assess Preparedness For LS Polls

A delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here on Thursday for a three-day visit to assess preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Official sources said the 13-member team of the Election Commission, in a review meeting with officials on the first day of its visit, discussed the arrangement of resources required for free, fair and peaceful voting in the state. Apart from this, the team also held meetings with national and state-level political parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (Sonelal), Bahujan Samaj Party and Communist Party of India.

According to the sources, the Election Commission team held talks with the representatives of all these parties one by one. The delegation also inaugurated an exhibition 'Elections: Moving Steps' at Yojana Bhawan in the state capital. This exhibition depicts the evolution of the Indian electoral system over time.

The exhibition showcases the entire journey from the first general election of independent India in 1951 to the adoption of VVPAT by the Election Commission in 2013. It also mentioned that 53 political parties and 1874 candidates had participated in the first general elections held on 489 seats.