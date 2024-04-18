Elections

BJP's Performance In South This Time Will Be Its Best So Far, Says Amit Shah

PTI
BJP's Performance In South This Time Will Be Its Best So Far, Says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will give its best performance so far in south India in the Lok Sabha elections this time.

Shah, the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was talking to PTI during a campaign roadshow in Ahmedabad city.

"Be it the East, West, North or South, the atmosphere in the country suggests that we will get more than 400 seats. The BJP's performance in south India will be the best-ever this time," he said. 

The party will sweep all 26 seats in Gujarat with high margins, and its tally in Uttar Pradesh will be the highest ever, Shah claimed.

Notably, the BJP had won 25 seats in Karnataka and four in Telangana in the 2019 general elections. In the other three southern states, namely, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the party had drawn a blank.

Asked how many seats the opposition's INDIA bloc will get, Shah said, "If we are going to win 400 seats, you can imagine how many will be left for them.

"There is an atmosphere of trust and enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Farmers, women, the poor and youth,  they all have faith in PM Modi, and are enthusiastic about supporting him," he added.

The BJP leader appealed people to vote in the morning hours to avoid summer heat. 

"I appeal to people to give Modi a majority of 400 seats to ensure safety and prosperity of the country," said Shah.

The Union minister was taking part in his third roadshow of the day on Thursday evening. It wound through Sabarmati, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Vejalpur assembly segments, all part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

The Gandhinagar constituency consists of seven assembly segments -- Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura and Sabarmati. The BJP had won all these seats in the last state elections.

Shah had won from Gandhinagar by more than five lakh votes in the 2019 general elections.

Voting for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will take place in a single phase on May 7.

