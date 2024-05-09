Elections

BJP Says Appeal To Press NOTA Is Attack On Democracy; It's Indore Councillor Removes Poster

The opposition Congress received a jolt in Indore after its candidate Akshay Kumar Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

PTI
BJP in Madhya Pradesh hit out at Congress for appealing voters to exercise NOTA option | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday hit out at Congress for appealing voters to exercise NOTA option and said it was an attack on democracy, while a councillor of the saffron party in Indore removed a poster stuck on an autorickshaw advocating the same.

Councillor Sandhya Yadav's act prompted Congress to approach the Election Commission (EC) and lodged a complaint against her.

Elsewhere, state BJP chief V D Sharma said that instigating people to press `None Of The Above' (NOTA) button was a crime in democracy.

The opposition Congress received a jolt in Indore after its candidate Akshay Kumar Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Bam later joined the BJP, prompting the Congress to appeal the people to press NOTA during the polling in Indore on May 13 to teach the saffron party a lesson.

The Congress lodged a complaint with the EC after a video showing Yadav removing a poster of an organisation named `Loktantra Bachao Samiti' asking people to support NOTA surfaced on social media.

Asserting that she will continue to do so, the BJP councillor told PTI that she fulfilled her "duty of being a conscientious citizen" and removed the poster promoting NOTA from an autorickshaw.

Promoting this voting option is not in the interest of democracy, she said.

Advertisement

While claiming that angry voters were running the NOTA campaign, state Congress general secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav alleged that Sandhya Yadav threatened the autorickshaw driver and forcibly removed the poster. She was accompanied by goons, he claimed.

The Congress functionary said he has filed a complaint with the EC by submitting a video of the incident.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Sharma, on the other hand, claimed that encouraging the NOTA option is "an attack on democracy."

"In democracy, instigating people to press the NOTA button is a crime. The Congress leadership wants to weaken democracy," he further said.

In a swipe at state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Sharma said, "Your candidate voluntarily withdraws his nomination at the last moment. The public is not stupid. You are on the wrong side, and asking the public to vote for NOTA. This will not do."

Asked about Bam's induction in the BJP, Sharma said, "We have purifiers and X-ray machines installed here. Nothing to worry about.''

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Teen Rape Victims Pass Class 10 Exam, Aspire To Join Police
  2. Nijjar Killing: Accused Karan Brar Says He Got Student Visa To Canada Within Days
  3. Japan, Nagaland Join Hands In Construction Of Kohima Peace Memorial Commemorating World War II
  4. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  5. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
Entertainment News
  1. Masaba Gupta Makes Her First Public Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement At A Store Launch Event In Mumbai
  2. Mukesh Chhabra On Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Sequel: Many Emotions Attached, Realised I Shouldn't Touch It
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. 'BrahmaAnandam': Brahmanandam And Son Raja Goutham To Collaborate On A Hilarious Entertainer
  5. ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Writer Anuraadha Tewari: Prakash Jha, Madhur Bhandarkar Have Contributed Immensely To My Growth
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. Rory McIlroy: Golf Could Learn From Northern Ireland Peace Process
  3. Lara's Bold Prediction: Jaiswal The Only One Primed To Shatter His Cricket Records
  4. NBA Awards 2023-24: Serbian Superstar Nikola Jokic Wins Third MVP Award
  5. Olympiakos Vs Aston Villa, Europa Conference League: Villans Ready For 'Biggest Challenge'
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; Mayawati's Nephew Reacts After Demotion