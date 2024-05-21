Elections

BJP Has Bagged 310 Seats After Five Phases Of LS Polls: Shah In Odisha

Addressing an election rally in Sambalpur where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shah said this time lotus, the party's symbol, will bloom in Odisha.

Amit Shah urged the people of Odisha to free the state from “babu-raj”
info_icon

Claiming that the BJP has bagged 310 seats after the completion of five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Odisha to free the state from “babu-raj” and allow the BJP to form government at the Centre and also in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Sambalpur where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shah said this time lotus, the party's symbol, will bloom in Odisha.

“After the fifth phase of polls, the BJP has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls,"

He also alleged that the state has been ruled by a "handful of officers" and this election will end the ongoing “babu raj” in the state.

Shah also accused the BJD government of insulting Odisha’s pride, language, culture and tradition.

“The BJD government wants to convert the Jagannath temple to a commercial centre. The mutts and temples have been destroyed and all four gates of the temple are yet to be opened for the public."

"Naveen babu has insulted the people of Odiaha by imposing 'officer raj' on them," Shah said

He also alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving no stone unturned to "loot mineral resources" of the state.

