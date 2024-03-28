Elections

Assam: Notification Issued For Second-Phase Polling In 5 LS Seats

Voting will take place in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC) and Karimganj during the second phase.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Notification for 2nd phase of polling in Assam Lok Sabha Seats issued
info_icon

The notification for the second phase of polling in five Lok Sabha seats of Assam on April 26 was issued on Thursday, an election official said.

Voting will take place in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC) and Karimganj during the second phase.

The prominent candidates to contest in this phase are Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon against BJP's Suresh Bora and AIUDF’s Aminul Islam, while BJP MP Dilip Saikia has been pitted against Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi in Darrang-Udalguri.

In Silchar (SC), Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is the BJP candidate, who will take on Congress youth leader and district general secretary Surjya Kanta Sarkar.

Advertisement

BJP MP Kripanath Mallah has been given the ticket in Karimganj against Congress nominee Hafez Ahmed Choudhury and AIUDF's Sahabul Islam Choudhury.

In the first phase, 38 candidates filed their nominations for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

Polling for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19, 26 and May 7.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, scrutiny will be held on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained