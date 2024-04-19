Elections

Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat

The former BJP president had won from the Gandhinagar constituency in the 2019 general elections by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

Amit Shah files his nomination
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel when he submitted the nomination papers to Gandhinagar collector and district election officer in the state capital exactly at 12.39 pm, considered as ‘Vijay Muhurat’.

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase on May 7.

