Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Hails 'Intelligent Voters' Of UP For Victory Of INDIA Bloc, PDA

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who fought the elections on the plank of PDA (Pichada, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) unity, said voters have proved that no force and deceit is more powerful than people's power.

Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav praises the people for the success of INDIA Bloc in UP Photo: PTI
info_icon

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the success of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh is the victory of the backward classes, Dalits and minorities, and attributed it to the PDA strategy and efforts put in by the alliance.

"Dear intelligent voters of Uttar Pradesh, the victory of India bloc in the state is also the victory of the Dalit-Bahujan trust which, along with backward, minority, tribal, 'half population' (women) and all neglected, exploited, oppressed, backwards among the upper castes, has fought shoulder to shoulder to save the Constitution that gives the right to equality, respect, self-respect, dignified life and reservation," he said on X.

The INDIA bloc has won 43 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the SP securing 37 seats and Congress six.

"This is the victory of that strong alliance of backward-dalit-minority-tribal, 'half population' and backward among the upper castes in the form of PDA, which is made even stronger by the good people of every section and class with their cooperation and contribution," he said, adding it is also the victory of the dignity of women and of the new hopes of farmers, labourers,businessmen and traders.

The SP chief said the election result is also a victory of harmony-loving, inclusive-minded, egalitarian and positive people of society.

"This is the victory of the continuous, tireless, fearless and honest efforts of an unbiased, untainted media. This is the victory of Constitution-protectors who consider the Constitution as their life-giver. This is the victory of the courageous and supportive, poor and democracy. This is the victory of positive politics and of people who are true and good at heart," he said.

"This is victory of INDIA bloc team and PDA strategy," he said.

"This time the people have won, not the rulers. May the public keep winning…!!! The trust you have shown in us, we will maintain that with full responsibility and will also fulfil it. Heartfelt thanks and infinite best wishes for the new positive times to come! Long live the public!!!" he added.

