'People Of Delhi Are My Family': Kejriwal, Mann Launch AAP's Lok Sabha Polls Campaign In Delhi| Details

Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched the party's poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the slogan 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal'.

The campaign was launched in the presence of other party leaders and workers from the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters on DDU Marg.