|Sl.No
|Name of the University
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence
|Industry Interface & Placement
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|Governance & Extension
|Diversity & Outreach
|TOTAL SCORE
|400
|200
|150
|150
|100
|1000
|1
|THE TAMIL NADU DR. J JAYALALITHAA MUSIC AND FINE ARTS UNIVERSITY, Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|346.28
|130.47
|92.36
|103.57
|74.13
|746.81
|2
|RABINDRA BHARTHI UNIVERSITY, Kolkata
|West Bengal
|349.53
|147.88
|82.01
|91.45
|74.64
|745.51
|3
|INDIRA KALA SANGEET VISHWAVIDYALAYA, Khairagarh
|Chhattisgarh
|341.43
|110.25
|104.6
|118.64
|65.25
|740.17
|4
|DR. GANGUBAI HANGAL MUSIC & PERFORMING ARTS UNIVERSITY,Mysore
|Karnataka
|327.08
|124.1
|112.97
|113.94
|60.1
|738.19
|5
|RAJA MANSINGH TOMAR MUSIC & ARTS UNIVERSITY,Gwalior
|Madhya Pradesh
|300.03
|129.55
|108.62
|110.08
|66.37
|714.65
|6
|THE MAHARAJA SAYAJIRAO UNIVERSITY OF BARODA,Vadodara
|Gujarat
|338.86
|114.91
|113.56
|90.69
|56.33
|714.35
|7
|BHATKHANDE SANSKRITI VISHWAVIDYALAYA, Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|308.55
|131.72
|104.54
|98.78
|65.49
|709.08
|8
|DR.YSR ARCHITECTURE AND FINE ARTS UNIVERSIT,Kadapa
|Andhra Pradesh
|308.12
|122.62
|120.04
|94.48
|59.16
|704.42
|9
|JAWAHARLAL NEHRU ARCHITECTURE AND FINE ARTS UNIVERSITY,Hyderabad
|Telangana
|321.33
|120.98
|98.49
|96.78
|51.84
|689.42
|10
|DADA LAKHMI CHAND STATE UNIVERSITY OF PERFORMING AND VISUAL ARTS,Rohtak
|Haryana
|315.45
|103.07
|89
|95.72
|63.46
|666.7
Top 10 Music Universities
Are you looking for the best Music Universities in India? Check the list of top 10 Music Universities in India and make the best use of Outlook rankings of institutions based on multiple parameters.
-
Previous Story
Ranking Myths And The True Leaders of Indian Education
-
Next Story
Top 10 Skill Universities