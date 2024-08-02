Top 10 Music Universities

Education

Sl.No Name of the University State Academic & Research Excellence Industry Interface & Placement Infrastructure & Facilities Governance & Extension Diversity & Outreach TOTAL SCORE
400 200 150 150 100 1000
1 THE TAMIL NADU DR. J JAYALALITHAA MUSIC AND FINE ARTS UNIVERSITY, Chennai Tamil Nadu 346.28 130.47 92.36 103.57 74.13 746.81
2 RABINDRA BHARTHI UNIVERSITY, Kolkata West Bengal 349.53 147.88 82.01 91.45 74.64 745.51
3 INDIRA KALA SANGEET VISHWAVIDYALAYA, Khairagarh Chhattisgarh 341.43 110.25 104.6 118.64 65.25 740.17
4 DR. GANGUBAI HANGAL MUSIC & PERFORMING ARTS UNIVERSITY,Mysore Karnataka 327.08 124.1 112.97 113.94 60.1 738.19
5 RAJA MANSINGH TOMAR MUSIC & ARTS UNIVERSITY,Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 300.03 129.55 108.62 110.08 66.37 714.65
6 THE MAHARAJA SAYAJIRAO UNIVERSITY OF BARODA,Vadodara Gujarat 338.86 114.91 113.56 90.69 56.33 714.35
7 BHATKHANDE SANSKRITI VISHWAVIDYALAYA, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 308.55 131.72 104.54 98.78 65.49 709.08
8 DR.YSR ARCHITECTURE AND FINE ARTS UNIVERSIT,Kadapa Andhra Pradesh 308.12 122.62 120.04 94.48 59.16 704.42
9 JAWAHARLAL NEHRU ARCHITECTURE AND FINE ARTS UNIVERSITY,Hyderabad Telangana 321.33 120.98 98.49 96.78 51.84 689.42
10 DADA LAKHMI CHAND STATE UNIVERSITY OF PERFORMING AND VISUAL ARTS,Rohtak Haryana 315.45 103.07 89 95.72 63.46 666.7
