Telangana CPGET 2025 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards Now

CPGET 2025 results declared for all 44 subjects on September 8, 2025
54,695 candidates appeared across multiple postgraduate and integrated course subjects
25% qualifying marks required for General/OBC candidates; no cutoff for SC/ST
Phase 2 counselling begins September 6, with third-week September counselling expected
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially declared the CPGET 2025 results for all subjects on September 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM. Candidates can now download their rank cards from the official website cpget.tgche.ac.in for admission into various postgraduate and integrated programs across nine state universities.
CPGET 2025 Results Overview
The results were announced by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, at a formal event attended by vice-chancellors from participating universities. A total of 54,695 candidates appeared for the Computer-Based Tests conducted across 44 subjects, including 40 postgraduate disciplines and 4 integrated five-year programs.
The examination covered diverse faculties, including Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Education and was conducted from August 4-11, 2025, across multiple test centres in Telangana. Universities participating in the admission process include Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University, JNTU, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University.
How to Download CPGET 2025 Rank Card
Candidates can download their rank cards by following these steps:
Visit the official website: cpget.tgche.ac.in
Click on "CPGET Results 2025" or "Download Rank Card" link
Enter Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth
Click Submit to view the result
Download and take a printout for future reference
The rank card contains crucial information, including marks obtained, qualifying status, and rank for counselling eligibility.
CPGET 2025 Cut Off Marks
The qualifying criteria for CPGET 2025 remain consistent with previous years:
Category-wise Cut Off:
General/OBC/EWS: 25% (25 marks out of 100)
SC/ST: No minimum cutoff requirement
Physically Disabled: No minimum cutoff requirement
Candidates scoring below the qualifying marks will not be eligible for the counselling process, except for reserved category candidates who have no cutoff restrictions.
CPGET 2025 Counselling Schedule
Phase 2 Counselling for integrated courses has already begun from September 6, 2025, with registration continuing until September 9, 2025. The seat allotment for Phase 2 will be released on September 12, and selected candidates must report to colleges by September 15.
General Counselling Timeline:
Phase 2 Registration: September 6-9, 2025
Document Verification: September 6-9, 2025
Web Options Exercise: September 9-10, 2025
Seat Allotment: September 12, 2025
College Reporting: September 15, 2025
The main counselling for all other courses is expected to commence in the third week of September 2025. Candidates will need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 250 (Rs 200 for reserved categories) to participate in the process.
Required Documents for Counselling:
CPGET Hall Ticket and Rank Card
Qualifying examination certificates
Category certificates (if applicable)
Transfer certificate and conduct certificate
Migration certificate (for students from other states)
The CPGET serves as a centralised admission mechanism ensuring transparency and equal opportunity for postgraduate education across Telangana state universities, with successful candidates receiving admission based on merit and seat availability.