Telangana CPGET 2025 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards Now

CPGET 2025 Cut Off Marks

The qualifying criteria for CPGET 2025 remain consistent with previous years:

Category-wise Cut Off:

General/OBC/EWS: 25% (25 marks out of 100)

SC/ST: No minimum cutoff requirement

Physically Disabled: No minimum cutoff requirement

Candidates scoring below the qualifying marks will not be eligible for the counselling process, except for reserved category candidates who have no cutoff restrictions.

CPGET 2025 Counselling Schedule

Phase 2 Counselling for integrated courses has already begun from September 6, 2025, with registration continuing until September 9, 2025. The seat allotment for Phase 2 will be released on September 12, and selected candidates must report to colleges by September 15.

General Counselling Timeline: