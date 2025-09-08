Telangana CPGET 2025 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards Now

Download your CPGET 2025 Results rank card now from the official website. Admissions open for M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other PG courses across 9 universities in Telangana.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Telangana CPGET 2025 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards Now
Summary
  • CPGET 2025 results declared for all 44 subjects on September 8, 2025

  • 54,695 candidates appeared across multiple postgraduate and integrated course subjects

  • 25% qualifying marks required for General/OBC candidates; no cutoff for SC/ST

  • Phase 2 counselling begins September 6, with third-week September counselling expected

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially declared the CPGET 2025 results for all subjects on September 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM. Candidates can now download their rank cards from the official website cpget.tgche.ac.in for admission into various postgraduate and integrated programs across nine state universities.

CPGET 2025 Results Overview

The results were announced by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, at a formal event attended by vice-chancellors from participating universities. A total of 54,695 candidates appeared for the Computer-Based Tests conducted across 44 subjects, including 40 postgraduate disciplines and 4 integrated five-year programs.

The examination covered diverse faculties, including Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Education and was conducted from August 4-11, 2025, across multiple test centres in Telangana. Universities participating in the admission process include Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University, JNTU, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University.

How to Download CPGET 2025 Rank Card

Candidates can download their rank cards by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: cpget.tgche.ac.in

  2. Click on "CPGET Results 2025" or "Download Rank Card" link

  3. Enter Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth

  4. Click Submit to view the result

  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

The rank card contains crucial information, including marks obtained, qualifying status, and rank for counselling eligibility.

Related Content

CPGET 2025 Cut Off Marks

The qualifying criteria for CPGET 2025 remain consistent with previous years:

Category-wise Cut Off:

  • General/OBC/EWS: 25% (25 marks out of 100)

  • SC/ST: No minimum cutoff requirement

  • Physically Disabled: No minimum cutoff requirement

Candidates scoring below the qualifying marks will not be eligible for the counselling process, except for reserved category candidates who have no cutoff restrictions.

CPGET 2025 Counselling Schedule

Phase 2 Counselling for integrated courses has already begun from September 6, 2025, with registration continuing until September 9, 2025. The seat allotment for Phase 2 will be released on September 12, and selected candidates must report to colleges by September 15.

General Counselling Timeline:

  • Phase 2 Registration: September 6-9, 2025

  • Document Verification: September 6-9, 2025

  • Web Options Exercise: September 9-10, 2025

  • Seat Allotment: September 12, 2025

  • College Reporting: September 15, 2025

The main counselling for all other courses is expected to commence in the third week of September 2025. Candidates will need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 250 (Rs 200 for reserved categories) to participate in the process.

Required Documents for Counselling:

  • CPGET Hall Ticket and Rank Card

  • Qualifying examination certificates

  • Category certificates (if applicable)

  • Transfer certificate and conduct certificate

  • Migration certificate (for students from other states)

The CPGET serves as a centralised admission mechanism ensuring transparency and equal opportunity for postgraduate education across Telangana state universities, with successful candidates receiving admission based on merit and seat availability.

Published At:
