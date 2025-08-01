|Rank 2025
|University Name
|State
|1
|VELLORE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
AMRAVATI
|Andhra Pradesh
|1
|RV UNIVERSITY BANGALORE
|Karnataka
|2
|SRINATH UNIVERSITY JAMSHEDPUR
|Jharkhand
|3
|PIMPRI CHINCHWAD UNIVERSITY PUNE
|Maharashtra
|4
|PRESTIGE UNIVERSITY INDORE
|Madhya Pradesh
|5
|UNITED UNIVERSITY PRAYAGRAJ
|Uttar Pradesh
|6
|ATHARVA UNIVERSITY MUMBAI
|Maharashtra
|7
|INDIRA UNIVERSITY PUNE
|Maharashtra
|8
|SINGHANIA UNIVERSITY JHUNJHUNU
|Rajasthan
|9
|SCOPE GLOBAL SKILLS UNIVERSITY BHOPAL
|Madhya Pradesh
|10
|CHRIST UNIVERSITY DELHI NCR
|Delhi NCR
Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2025: Top 10 Emerging State Private Universities
Are you looking for the best Emerging State Private Universities in India? Check out Outlook-ICARE's annual ranking of India’s top 10 Emerging State Private Universities for 2025 to make an informed choice based on multiple parameters.
