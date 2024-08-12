Education

NIRF Rankings 2024 India: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For 6th Year, IISc Bangalore Comes In Second | Full List

Based on the official rankings released by the Ministry of Education, IIT Madras has once again been named the top institution for higher education in India

nirf rankings 2024 india
IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For 6th Year, IISc Bangalore Comes In Second | Photo: PTI
The National Institutional Ranking Framework for 2024 has been announced! Based on the official rankings released by the Ministry of Education IIT Madras has been named the top education institution in India.

IIT Madras has retained its position as the best higher education institute in India for the sixth time. Since 2019, the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras has been ranked as the leading institution in India by NIRF.

NIRF Rankings 2024 India: Top 10 Overall Institutions In India

  1. IIT Madras

  2. IISC Bangalore

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Delhi

  5. IIT Kharagpur

  6. IIT Kharagpur

  7. AIIMS New Delhi

  8. IIT Roorkee

  9. IIT Guwahati

  10. Jawaharlal Nehru University

Every year, NIRF Rankings are released for a number of fields. This year, the rankings have been based on 16 categories, namely - overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture, agriculture, innovation, open universities, skill based universities and state funded government universities.

Read | NIRF Ranking 2024: Top Colleges, Universities For Medical, Engineering, MBA And More

For the 2023 Rankings, the top 10 ranks were dominated by the Indian Institutes of Technology. AIIMS New Delhi, Indian Institute of Science and Jawaharlal Nehru University also found a place in the list of top 10 institutions in India.

For last year, IIT Madras was ranked the best institution in India, followed by IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur at the second to fifth position.

AIIMS New Delhi was ranked sixth, followed by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati at ranks seven, eight and nine. Jawaharlal Nehru University ranked at the tenth position.

NIRF Rankings 2024 - Top 10 Colleges In India

  1. Hindu College, Delhi

  2. Miranda House, Delhi

  3. St Stephen's College, Delhi

  4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

  5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

  6. St Xavier's College, Kolkata

  7. PSGR Krishnammal College For Women, Coimbatore

  8. Loyola College, Chennai

  9. Kirori Mal College, Delhi

  10. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2024 - Top 10 Universities In India

  1. IISc Bangalore

  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University

  3. Jamia Milia Islamia

  4. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

  5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  6. University Of Delhi

  7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  8. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

  9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

  10. Vellore Institute Of Technology, Vellore

The rankings are formulated based on five parameters - Teaching Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcome; Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.

The 2024 NIRF Ranking were presented by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Minister Pradhan retained the Education ministry after the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.

