NIRF Rankings 2024 India: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For 6th Year, IISc Bangalore Comes In Second | Full List

The National Institutional Ranking Framework for 2024 has been announced! Based on the official rankings released by the Ministry of Education IIT Madras has been named the top education institution in India.
IIT Madras has retained its position as the best higher education institute in India for the sixth time. Since 2019, the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras has been ranked as the leading institution in India by NIRF.
NIRF Rankings 2024 India: Top 10 Overall Institutions In India
IIT Madras
IISC Bangalore
IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi
IIT Kharagpur
AIIMS New Delhi
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Every year, NIRF Rankings are released for a number of fields. This year, the rankings have been based on 16 categories, namely - overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture, agriculture, innovation, open universities, skill based universities and state funded government universities.
Read | NIRF Ranking 2024: Top Colleges, Universities For Medical, Engineering, MBA And More
For the 2023 Rankings, the top 10 ranks were dominated by the Indian Institutes of Technology. AIIMS New Delhi, Indian Institute of Science and Jawaharlal Nehru University also found a place in the list of top 10 institutions in India.
For last year, IIT Madras was ranked the best institution in India, followed by IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur at the second to fifth position.
AIIMS New Delhi was ranked sixth, followed by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati at ranks seven, eight and nine. Jawaharlal Nehru University ranked at the tenth position.
NIRF Rankings 2024 - Top 10 Colleges In India
Hindu College, Delhi
Miranda House, Delhi
St Stephen's College, Delhi
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
St Xavier's College, Kolkata
PSGR Krishnammal College For Women, Coimbatore
Loyola College, Chennai
Kirori Mal College, Delhi
Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
NIRF Rankings 2024 - Top 10 Universities In India
IISc Bangalore
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jamia Milia Islamia
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
University Of Delhi
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Vellore Institute Of Technology, Vellore
The rankings are formulated based on five parameters - Teaching Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcome; Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.
The 2024 NIRF Ranking were presented by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Minister Pradhan retained the Education ministry after the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.