The National Institutional Ranking Framework announced the top ranking institutions in India on August 12 and Indian Institution Of Technology, Madras topped in overall rankings like previous year. IIT Madras topped in engineering category while IIM Ahmedabad topped in Management and AIIMS New Delhi again comes first in the medical category.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared the names of educational institutions of 16 categories at the event which was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Minister of State for Education Sukanto Majumdar was also be present.
The NIRF has divided the rankings under 16 different categories including universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, open universities , skill universities, govt funded institutions.
Here is the full list of top 10 institutions under 16 categories!
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Institutions Under Engineering Category
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
IIT Hyderabad
IIT Tiruchirapalli
IIT (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Institutions Under Management Category
IIM Ahmedabad
IIM Bangalore
IIM Kozhikode
IIM Delhi
IIM Calcutta
IIM Mumbai
IIM Lucknow
IIM Indore
Xavier's School Of Management, Jamshedpur
-
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Institutions Under Medical Category
AIIMS New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Universities
IISc Bangalore
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jamia Milia Islamia
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
University Of Delhi
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Vellore Institute Of Technology, Vellore
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Colleges
Hindu College, Delhi
Miranda House, Delhi
St Stephen's College, Delhi
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
St Xavier's College, Kolkata
PSGR Krishnammal College For Women, Coimbatore
Loyola College, Chennai
Kirori Mal College, Delhi
Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Institutions Under Pharmacy Category
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
Birla Institute Of Technology and Science, Pilani
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Research Institutions
IISc, Bengaluru
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kharagpur
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Institutions Under Dental Category
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, New Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Institutions Under Law Category
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
National Law University, Delhi
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Science, Kolkata
Symbiosis Law School, Pune
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Institutions Under Architecture & Planning Category
IIT Roorkee
IIT Kharagpur
NIT Calicut
IIEST, Shibpur
School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Institutions Under Agriculture And Allied Sectors Category
Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
ICAR- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Institutions Under Innovation Category
IIT Bombay
IIT Madras
IIT Hyderabad
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Open Universities
Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi
Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Skill Universities
Symbiosis Skills And Professional University, Pune
Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal
Bharatiya Skill Development University, Jaipur
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 State-Funded Government Institutions
Anna University, Chennai
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
In 2023 as per the NIRF rankings, IIT Madras came first overall, followed by IISc Bangalore in second and IIT Delhi in third.
For universities, IISc Bangalore was first, JNU was second, and Jamia Millia Islamia was third.
In the Engineering category, IIT Madras was first, IIT Delhi was second, and IIT Bombay was third.