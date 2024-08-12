Education

NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Engineering, Management Colleges In India | Check Full NIRF Ranking List

The National Institutional Ranking Framework included three new categories which are open universities, skill universities and state-funded government universities.

NIRF rankings 2024
The National Institutional Ranking Framework announced the top ranking institutions in India on August 12 and Indian Institution Of Technology, Madras topped in overall rankings like previous year. IIT Madras topped in engineering category while IIM Ahmedabad topped in Management and AIIMS New Delhi again comes first in the medical category.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared the names of educational institutions of 16 categories at the event which was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Minister of State for Education Sukanto Majumdar was also be present.

The NIRF has divided the rankings under 16 different categories including universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, open universities , skill universities, govt funded institutions.

Here is the full list of top 10 institutions under 16 categories!

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Institutions Under Engineering Category

  1. IIT Madras

  2. IIT Delhi

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Kanpur

  5. IIT Kharagpur

  6. IIT Roorkee

  7. IIT Guwahati

  8. IIT Hyderabad

  9. IIT Tiruchirapalli

  10. IIT (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Institutions Under Management Category

  1. IIM Ahmedabad

  2. IIM Bangalore

  3. IIM Kozhikode

  4. IIM Delhi

  5. IIM Calcutta

  6. IIM Mumbai

  7. IIM Lucknow

  8. IIM Indore

  9. Xavier's School Of Management, Jamshedpur

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Institutions Under Medical Category

  1. AIIMS New Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru

  5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Universities

  1. IISc Bangalore

  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University

  3. Jamia Milia Islamia

  4. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

  5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  6. University Of Delhi

  7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  8. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

  9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

  10. Vellore Institute Of Technology, Vellore

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Colleges

  1. Hindu College, Delhi

  2. Miranda House, Delhi

  3. St Stephen's College, Delhi

  4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

  5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

  6. St Xavier's College, Kolkata

  7. PSGR Krishnammal College For Women, Coimbatore

  8. Loyola College, Chennai

  9. Kirori Mal College, Delhi

  10. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Institutions Under Pharmacy Category

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

Birla Institute Of Technology and Science, Pilani

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Research Institutions

  1. IISc, Bengaluru

  2. IIT Madras

  3. IIT Delhi

  4. IIT Bombay

  5. IIT Kharagpur

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Institutions Under Dental Category

  1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai

  2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

  3. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Institutions Under Law Category

  1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

  2. National Law University, Delhi

  3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

  4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Science, Kolkata

  5. Symbiosis Law School, Pune

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Institutions Under Architecture & Planning Category

  1. IIT Roorkee

  2. IIT Kharagpur

  3. NIT Calicut

  4. IIEST, Shibpur

  5. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Institutions Under Agriculture And Allied Sectors Category

  1. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

  2. ICAR- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

  3. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Institutions Under Innovation Category

  1. IIT Bombay

  2. IIT Madras

  3. IIT Hyderabad

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Open Universities

  1. Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi

  2. Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata

  3. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 Skill Universities

  1. Symbiosis Skills And Professional University, Pune

  2. Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal

  3. Bharatiya Skill Development University, Jaipur

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 3 State-Funded Government Institutions

  1. Anna University, Chennai

  2. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

  3. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

In 2023 as per the NIRF rankings, IIT Madras came first overall, followed by IISc Bangalore in second and IIT Delhi in third.

For universities, IISc Bangalore was first, JNU was second, and Jamia Millia Islamia was third.

In the Engineering category, IIT Madras was first, IIT Delhi was second, and IIT Bombay was third.

