NEET UG 2024 Final Answer Key Released For Re-Exam, Result Expected Soon On exams.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the NEET UG 2024 Re-exam held on June 23. Students who appeared for this re-exam can download the final answer key from the official website - exams.nta.nic.in to ascertain their score.
Along with the final key, NTA is also expected to release the NEET UG 2024 Result for the re-exam on June 30.
NEET UG 2024 Final Answer Key Released
The final answer key for the June 23 NEET re-exam is now available for students to download from the official website of the NTA. Students can use this final answer key to estimate their total in the re-examination.
The provisional answer key for the re-exam was released on June 28. Candidates were allowed to raise their objections till June 29. Based on the objections raised, the final answer key has been released for students.
NEET UG 2024 Results Expected Soon
As mentioned before the Supreme Court, the National Testing Agency stated that the re-examination for NEET will be held on June 23 and the results for the same will be declared on or before June 30.
The re-exam was conducted for those students whose grace marks had been cancelled. NTA cancelled the result of around 1,563 candidates who received grace marks and gave them an option to appear for the re-test.
Those who appeared for the re-test will be presented with new scorecards based on their performance. Meanwhile, the results of students who did not appear for the re-examination, will remain the same as the one declared on June 4, however, their grace marks will be omitted.