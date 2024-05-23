Meghalaya: MBOSE Class 10, 12 Arts Results Date Announced | Where, How To Check

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be announcing the results for MBOSE SSLC class 10 and HSSLC class 12 Arts results on Friday, May 24.
According to the official announcement, results for the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts streams will be announced on May 24 during office hours.
While the exact time of the result announcement is not known yet, previous trends indicate that the results will be out in the first half of the day.
Meghalaya Board held the HSSLC Exam from March 1 to March 27 while the Class 10 Exam from March 15 to April 3.
“The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in,” the official announcement read.
Meghalaya Board 10, 12 (Arts) Result 2024: How to check
Step 1: Visit MBOSE’s main website - mbose.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 link
Step 3: The candidate will land in a new page where he/she will have to click on the Class 10 or Class 12 links.
Step 4: Enter login information and click submit.
Step 5: Once completed, results will appear on the screen.
Step 6: View the results, download the page and keep a printed copy for future use.