ICAI CA Result 2024: CA Inter, Final Result To Be Declared On July 11

The Institute of Chartered Accountants has released the date of the CA Inter and Final Results. As per the official announcement made by ICAI, the CA Inter and CA Final Results will be declared on July 11.
Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the Chartered Accountants exam will be able to download the ICAI Result from the official website - icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Result 2024 On July 11
"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," reads the official notice issued.
ICAI CA Result 2024 - How To Check CA Inter, Final Result
Visit the official website - icai.nic.in
On the homepage, enter your registration number and other details asked for
Your CA Inter, Final Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future references.
In order to pass the CA Intermediate Exam, candidates must secure 40 percent marks in each paper and a minimum aggregate of 50 percent.
The CA Inter exam comprises of 6 papers, each carrying a weightage of 100 marks. Each paper includes 30 percent of objective-type questions, and 70% of current assessment patterns.
ICAI conducted the CA Inter group 1 exams on May 3, 5, and 9, and group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. The CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16.