|RANK-2025
|UNIVERSITY NAME
|STATE
|ZONE
|1
|SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT PLAKSHA UNIVERSITY MOHALI
|Punjab
|North
|2
|MASTER'S UNION SCHOOL OF BUSINESS GURUGRAM
|Haryana
|North
|3
|SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT IILM UNIVERSITY GREATER NOIDA
|Uttar Pradesh
|North
|4
|PAARI SCHOOL OF BUSINESS (SRM UNIVERSITY AP)
|Andhra Pradesh
|South
|5
|RISHIWOOD UNIVERSITY SCHOLL OF BUSINESS SONIPAT
|Haryana
|North
|6
|GANDHI INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATION AND TECHNOLOGY BANIATANGI BHUBANESWAR
|Odisha
|East
|7
|D Y PATIL PGDM INSTITUTE AKURDI PUNE
|Maharashtra
|West
|8
|KINGSTONE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE (A UNIT OF KEI) BARASAT KOLKATA
|West Bengal
|East
|9
|NICMAR UNIVERSITY PUNE
|Maharashtra
|West
|10
|PIMPRI CHINCHWAD UNIVERSITY PUNE
|Maharashtra
|West
Emerging Private B-School
While over 200 business schools have made the cut to emerge as top public and private B-Schools in India in the Outlook-ICARE India’s Best B-School 2025 Rankings, these ten institutions have ensured they have been taken note of as well as the Emerging Private B-Schools in the country.