Emerging Private B-School

While over 200 business schools have made the cut to emerge as top public and private B-Schools in India in the Outlook-ICARE India’s Best B-School 2025 Rankings, these ten institutions have ensured they have been taken note of as well as the Emerging Private B-Schools in the country.

Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Sambalpur
RANK-2025UNIVERSITY NAMESTATEZONE
1SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT PLAKSHA UNIVERSITY MOHALIPunjabNorth
2MASTER'S UNION SCHOOL OF BUSINESS GURUGRAMHaryanaNorth
3SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT IILM UNIVERSITY GREATER NOIDAUttar PradeshNorth
4PAARI SCHOOL OF BUSINESS (SRM UNIVERSITY AP)Andhra PradeshSouth
5RISHIWOOD UNIVERSITY SCHOLL OF BUSINESS SONIPATHaryanaNorth
6GANDHI INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATION AND TECHNOLOGY  BANIATANGI BHUBANESWAROdishaEast
7D Y PATIL PGDM INSTITUTE AKURDI PUNEMaharashtraWest
8KINGSTONE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE (A UNIT OF KEI) BARASAT KOLKATAWest BengalEast
9NICMAR UNIVERSITY PUNEMaharashtraWest
10PIMPRI CHINCHWAD UNIVERSITY PUNEMaharashtraWest
