Delhi Govt Issues Safety Guidelines For Schools After Coaching Centre Tragedy | Check Here

Three students died Saturday, July 27, evening after the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following a heavy rain.

Rau's IAS Study Circle building in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar Photo: PTI
In the aftermath of the deadly Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for safety and security of school students.

According to the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the schools -- both private and government-run -- have to follow the provisions of Master Plan for Delhi, 2021 regarding use of basement in public buildings.

What Do Guidelines Say

  • According to the guidelines, the school authorities have to ensure all necessary steps at their level to avoid water logging in and around the school premises.

  • The guidelines made it mandatory for principals to ensure that the basements, if any in school buildings, shall be used only for permissible activities as per provisions of the Master Plan and as per the sanctioned plan.

  • All gates of the school buildings shall be functional and opened for entry and exit.

  • The access to the basement shall be properly marked and clearly indicated in the school evacuation plan.

  • All the corridors shall be free from obstructions at all times and smooth passage be ensured.

  • School corridors and staircases shall be regularly checked for water accumulation and requisite necessary action to be taken, it said.

  • Electrical wirings and fittings, including appliances shall be checked and all safety norms be followed to avoid any kind of untoward related incident. The school shall have all requisite fire safety measures in place.

"Delhi has recently experienced an unfortunate incident in which three Civil Services aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching institute and one aspirant has lost his life due to electrocution. It is imperative that all the schools in GNCT of Delhi shall ensure safety and security of students and shall have proper requisite infrastructure in place to avoid any untoward incident," read the circular cited in a news agency PTI report.

