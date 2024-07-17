CBSE Biannual Exams: Edu Board Brainstorms Over 'When' And 'How' | Details Inside

Following the recommendations of the in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently brainstorming over the possible scheduling of the two rounds of board examinations.
The officials mentioned that consultations are underway and no decision has been made yet about when and in which format the plan to conduct board exams twice a year will be implemented.
CBSE biannual exams: What are the thoughts?
Commenting on the three possible ways of scheduling the examinations, an official said, "The three possible options that have been discussed is conducting the exams in a semester system, with the first board exam in January-February and the second one in March-April or conducting the second set of board exams in June with the supplementary or improvement exams."
"The way our academic calendar is designed, plus the schedule of competitive exams and geographical challenges since CBSE schools are spread across the country and even abroad, the semester system seems less feasible," the official added.
CBSE biannual exams: What are the challenges?
According to the education board, over 150 steps are required to conduct board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the current system. The main challenge now is when and how to replicate the enormous exercise for a second round.
"The process involves a minimum of 310 days, starting from filling of the list of candidates, centre notifications, release of roll numbers, conduct of practicals, theory exams, result declaration, verification and revaluation. At least 55 days are required to conduct the two exams," the board has informed.
"Conducting exams before February also has its own challenges because some states have difficult winters. Currently, the schedule of board exams begins around February 15, so dates have to be worked out accordingly to provide a considerable gap," the official said.
"Another option can be to conduct the second set of exams in June alongside the supplementary or improvement exam. However, none of these options are final. We are still brainstorming and widespread consultations are on. It is possible that more options would emerge during the process," the official added.
Union Educaion Ministry's initial plan was to introduce biannual board exams from the 2024-25 academic session. However, it has been pushed back by a year.