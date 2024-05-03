CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 Likely After May 20, Says Board | Details On Where To Check Results Inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results for Class 10 and Class 12 after May 20, although the specific announcement date is yet to be disclosed.
Despite earlier indications from the board secretary that results would be available this month, as per reports, a CBSE spokesperson said that there was "no news about results yet".
The CBSE conducted the 10th and 12th examinations in a single shift, running from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm daily.
Reportedly about 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024 for the two classes.
CBSE Results 2024: Tentative Dates For 10th And 12th Board
The CBSE officials have not declared any specific date or time for the announcement of the board results for 10th and 12th as of yet. But as per reports the results will be announced after May 20.
In 2023, the results were declared on May 12.
CBSE Results 2024: Beware Of Fake Notices
The CBSE officials have cautioned students of fake notices that are being circulated on social media with wrong information about the result dates.
In a post on X platform, the CBSE has posted one such fake notice and wrote, "Beware! The following Public Alert under circulation is FAKE and misleading."
CBSE Results 2024: Where To Check?
The CBSE candidates when checking the results in online mode can go to these websites -
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
cbseresults.gov.in
cbse.gov.in.
They can also check their results through UMANG app, Digilocker app, Pariksha Sangam portal.
For checking results through offline mode when there is huge traffic in official websites or lack of internet connection, students can get their results via SMS.
CBSE Results 2024: How to Check?
To Check the results via official CBSE website follow these steps -
1. Go to the official website
2. Click on the CBSE Board Result 2024 link
3. Log in to the account
4. Fill up the roll number or registration number
5. click on submit.
6. CBSE Class 10 results and CBSE Class 12 results will be shown
7. Download the scorecard for future reference.