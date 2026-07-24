Shaping A State: On Cinema And The Making Of Modern Tamil Nadu

The Land and the Shadows is multifaceted—an adolescent memoir, a sharp piece of criticism and a formidable socio-political ethnography of mid-20th-century Tamil Nadu.
The essay collection spans the 1950s through the 1970s when the silver screen did not merely reflect Tamil society but actively re-engineered its political destiny.
The theatre in Murugan’s book is not an elite cultural salon but a crucial public square.
Perumal Murugan’s ability to transform the micro-histories of the Kongu Nadu region into huge, universal fables of humanity and social inequalities in his novels is mesmerising. He minutely portrays the operation of caste dynamics in day-to-day life in them. For him, the soil is a treasure trove of inter- and intra-generational memory, laden with systemic violence and desperate resistances. In his work of non-fiction, The Land and the Shadows (Hamish Hamilton), Murugan shifts his gaze to kottaiyee or the touring talkie theatre, and the world of Tamil cinema. This book is multifaceted—an adolescent memoir, a sharp piece of criticism and a formidable socio-political ethnography of mid-20th-century Tamil Nadu.
In it, Murugan seamlessly welds together two of his seminal Tamil essay collections: Nizhal Mutrathu Ninaivugal (Memories of the Courtyard of Shadows) and Nilamum Nizhalum (The Land and the Shadow). The present collection spans the 1950s through the 1970s—a transformative period where the silver screen did not merely reflect Tamil society but actively re-engineered its political destiny.
The Subaltern Standpoint
Murugan was a young boy working with his father, running a modest soda stall inside a small-town movie theatre in Karattur. This specific subaltern space—the commercial belly of the cinematic machine—is familiar to seasoned readers of Murugan’s works. It also served as the raw material for his 1993 debut novel, Current Show. Yet, where the novel foregrounds these experiences into fiction, in The Land and the Shadows he approaches these issues with the precision of an archivist and the clarity of an ethnographer.
Murugan’s memoiristic essays carry a subtle sensory richness. He paints the material life of celluloid where the readers can see the frantic arrival of heavy tin film reels on cycle rickshaws, the carbon-arc projectors casting blinding beams through clouds of cigarette smoke, and the localised economics of local snacks, cold sodas, and strictly segregated seating arrangements. The theatre in Murugan’s book is not an elite cultural salon but a crucial public square. In what he terms the "common darkness" of the hall, the rigid, daytime structures of ritual purity and pollution norms of caste were momentarily suspended, even if not entirely dissolved. For three hours during the film, the landless labourer and the propertied landlord sat shoulder to shoulder, engulfed by the same flickering light.
The Aesthetics of Political Mythmaking
The book’s most potent segments lie in its structural analysis of Tamil Nadu’s unique cinematic-political complex. Murugan unpacks how icons like M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and Sivaji Ganesan constructed mythic personas that effectively rewrote the democratic grammar of the subaltern classes. He observes how MGR’s onscreen subaltern justice—always defending the weak, defying the feudal landlord and embodying a flawless subaltern saviour—was so totalising that it translated seamlessly into absolute electoral hegemony.
Murugan’s critique is far from an exercise in film appreciation. He uses a strict socio-economic lens to show how cinema functioned as a parallel institutional apparatus. This is an era in which formal literacy was a gate-kept privilege based on birth into a particular caste. The cinema theatre democratised political education. In the texts, there are slogans, music and the rhetoric of the Dravidian movement that found their distribution network through the kottaiyee. Yet, Murugan remains clear-eyed about the shortcomings of this screen-led liberation. He points out how the radical, anti-caste rationalism of early Dravidian cinema had to compromise with mass-market demands. Thus, it dilutes structural critiques into palatable, melodramatic family dramas that leave deep-seated hierarchies unchallenged.
What elevates The Land and the Shadows from a standard cultural history to a profound piece of social theory is Murugan's consistent anchoring of the "shadows" of the screen to the "land" itself. The book microscopically charts the macroeconomic shifts in the Kongu Nadu region. It depicts how a traditional agrarian economy was gradually replaced by industrialisation, power looms and urban migration.
At that time, agriculture was strained under ecological and economic changes. The cinema hall became a novel site where the displaced rural people negotiated their anxieties. From open-air touring tents to concrete, permanent structures, Murugan uses this text as an institutional metaphor for the concretisation of modern capitalism. He exposes the finer, bureaucratic ways in which caste dynamics reasserted themselves beyond the dark cinema halls. The ticket-counter queues, row pricing, and the policing of behaviour around the theatres and their surroundings break the myth of the secular egalitarian ethos portrayed on the cinema screen.
Navigating the Language
Translating Murugan’s Tamil works could be a mammoth task, as his writings are deeply rooted in the local Kongu Tamil dialects and the microcosm of rural Tamil Nadu's culture. Gita Subramanian makes sure that her English translation retains the originality of his Tamil writings. Thus, while reading, this English text too flows with a symphonic rhythm. Subramanian successfully preserves the irony and empathy that define Murugan’s authorial voice.
The Land and the Shadows serves as a brilliant rejoinder and wonderful addition to cultural studies. It challenges the conventional, upper-caste, urban-centric rhetoric that permeates the tellings of the history of Indian cinema. Murugan’s text asserts that the true history of film is written in the dust-choked touring theatres of the hinterlands. This collection is a brilliant reminder that in India, we do not merely watch movies; we inhabit them, contest them and use them to envision and re-craft a more egalitarian world.
(Advocate Nikhil Sanjay-Rekha Adsule is a senior scholar, IIT Delhi)