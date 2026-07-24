Shaping A State: On Cinema And The Making Of Modern Tamil Nadu

Murugan’s memoiristic essays carry a subtle sensory richness. He paints the material life of celluloid where the readers can see the frantic arrival of heavy tin film reels on cycle rickshaws, the carbon-arc projectors casting blinding beams through clouds of cigarette smoke, and the localised economics of local snacks, cold sodas, and strictly segregated seating arrangements. The theatre in Murugan’s book is not an elite cultural salon but a crucial public square. In what he terms the "common darkness" of the hall, the rigid, daytime structures of ritual purity and pollution norms of caste were momentarily suspended, even if not entirely dissolved. For three hours during the film, the landless labourer and the propertied landlord sat shoulder to shoulder, engulfed by the same flickering light.