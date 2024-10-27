Astro Picks

Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama

Naraka Chaturdashi, observed on October 31, 2024, involves lighting a diya for Lord Yama at the right time and place to seek protection from early death and evil forces. Following proper rituals with devotion invites peace, health, and prosperity.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Naraka Chaturdashi, is held the day before Diwali. It is also known as Choti Diwali and Kali Chaudas. It will be held on October 31st, 2024. Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura is commemorated on this day, which signifies the winning of good over evil and taking over the of light over darkness.

Usually, we know that the light is an oil lamp, or diya, in honour of Lord Yama, the deity of death, as part of the Naraka Chaturdashi rite to ask for his protection against an early demise and to wash away one's sins. People usually want the blessings of Lord Yama, so in the right way lighting the diya is much more essential for them.

Here are some important things to keep in mind during this rite:

1. The Timings for Lighting the Diya:

The most auspicious and lucky time of lighting diya for Lord Yama on Naraka Chaturdashi is in the evening, just after the sunset. Lighting the diya at the appropriate time eventually ensures the desired blessings.  According to a local priest or panchang (Hindu calendar), the appropriate hour in 2024 is likely between 5:30 and 6:45 PM.

The auspicious muhurta will be probably between 5:30 PM and 6:45 PM.

2. The Placement of the Diya:

It is customary to put the diya for Lord Yama at the front door of the house, facing south. In Vedic astrology, the southern direction is linked to Yama. Lighting the diya in this direction shows respect for Yama and a wish for safety from dying too soon.

Putting the diya outside the house, near the front door, is also important because it protects the home from bad spirits and evil forces. You can bring good energy into the house and protect your family's health by putting the diya at the door.

3. Type of Diya and Ingredients:

Diya made of clay (earthen lamp) will be most pure and according to rituals. Fill up the diyas with mustard oil or sesame oil. People believe that these oils are pure, and they have been used in rituals for a long time because they are linked to old practices that mean cleansing and protection from evil.

If possible, the wick should be made of cotton, which stands for simplicity and cleanliness. Some people also use a thread made from the wood of a banana tree, which is thought to be lucky.

In addition to lighting one diya for Yama, devotees sometimes light 14 diyas inside and outside their houses to remember their ancestors and get rid of all the darkness in the house.

4. Offering Prayers:

It is important to pray to Lord Yama after lighting the diya. The prayer is usually short, but it has a lot of value. People pray to God for their prosperity, good health, and long lives. The prayer is written below:

"Mṛityunā pāśahastena kālaḥ kārayaṇaḥ smṛitaḥ

yamāya dharmarājāya mrityave cha antakāya cha."

This prayer is addressed to Lord Yama and asks for his help to live a long life and not worry about death.

5. Lighting Diyas in the Evening:

As the day goes on, different diyas are illuminated throughout the house in the evening, particularly in the courtyard and on window sills, to banish the darkness and negative energies. As part of the Choti Diwali celebrations, this activity gets people ready for the big Diwali parties the next day.

6. Avoid Negativity and Maintain Cleanliness:

As Naraka Chaturdashi approaches, it is important to keep the house clean because that is linked to inviting Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and success, during Diwali.

Furthermore, it is believed that the positive energy created by the diya lighting ritual should be preserved by refraining from any form of negative conduct, such as arguing, being furious, or spreading stories.

Celebrating Naraka Chaturdashi means remembering how good beat evil and asking Lord Yama to protect you. By lighting the diya with devotion and care and following these simple but powerful practices, one can protect their home from evil and bring peace, wealth, and long life into their life.

