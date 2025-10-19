Diwali 2025 - Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Celebration Of The Festival

Celebrate Diwali 2025 on October 20 with joy and devotion. Explore the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, and spiritual significance of this grand Festival of Lights.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Updated on:
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025 - Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Celebration Of The Festival
info_icon

Diwali, the “Festival of Lights,” is one of India’s most beloved and grandly celebrated festivals. Symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, Diwali brings together families, friends, and communities in a spirit of joy, unity, and gratitude. Across India and among Indians worldwide, it marks the beginning of new beginnings, prosperity, and spiritual renewal.

Based on the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali will be marked on Monday, October 20, 2025. This is the Amavasya (new moon) day of the Kartik month.  People believe that this is the holiest night to worship Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and luck, and Lord Ganesha, who gets rid of problems.

Below is a detailed look at the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, and traditional celebrations of Diwali 2025.

Date and Tithi of Diwali 2025:

According to the Hindu Panchang, the five-day Diwali festival extends from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, with the main Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) falling on the third day.

  • Dhanteras: Saturday, October 18, 2025

  • Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali): Sunday, October 19, 2025

  • Main Diwali / Lakshmi Puja: Monday, October 20, 2025

  • Govardhan Puja: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

  • Bhai Dooj: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

On this day, devotees light diyas and candles to banish darkness, pray for prosperity, and celebrate the arrival of light — both literally and spiritually.

Related Content
Related Content

Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja 2025:

The Pradosh Kaal, the time immediately following sunset when day turns to night, is the most auspicious time to perform Lakshmi Puja during Diwali.  Goddess Lakshmi is supposed to travel the Earth offering her blessings upon dedicated houses during this period; therefore, it is considered excellent for calling upon her.

  • Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 06:50 PM to 08:46 PM (approx.)

  • Pradosh Kaal Duration: 06:20 PM to 08:50 PM

  • Amavasya Tithi Begins: 06:28 PM on October 20, 2025

  • Amavasya Tithi Ends: 05:10 PM on October 21, 2025

It is recommended to finalise all puja preparations before nightfall and commence the rituals during the designated Pradosh Kaal to optimise spiritual and astrological advantages.

Libra Zodiac Sign - Why They Make Great Leaders? - null
Libra Zodiac Sign - Why They Make Great Leaders?

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

The Five Days of Diwali Festival:

Diwali is a five-day spiritual odyssey characterised by symbolic rituals and significances, rather than merely a one-day festivity.

  • Dhanteras (October 18, 2025):

    Dhanteras is the first day of the festival and is devoted to the gods Lakshmi and Dhanvantari, who are associated with health and medicine.  It is said that purchasing gold, silver, kitchenware, or new things on this day brings good fortune. Houses are prepared for the celebrations by cleaning them and decorating them with rangoli and lamps.

  • Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali (October 19, 2025):

    Lord Krishna's triumph over the demon Narakasura is commemorated on this day, which represents the conclusion of darkness and evil. To eliminate negative energies, devotees rise early, bathe in oil, and ignite diyas.

  • Main Diwali / Lakshmi Puja (October 20, 2025):

    The highlight of the festival, Diwali night, is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Adherents adorn their residences with lamps and candles, engage in prayers, and conduct the Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja.  Fireworks, confections, and familial assemblies accompany the traditions.

  • Govardhan Puja (October 21, 2025):

    On this day, people praise Lord Krishna for raising Govardhan Hill to keep the villagers safe from the heavy rain.  People who worship Lord Krishna make a variety of vegetarian meals and give them to him as a way to show their appreciation for nature.

  • Bhai Dooj (October 22, 2025):

    The final day of the festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters put a tilak on their brothers' foreheads and ask for their health and wealth. In return, brothers give their sisters gifts.

Rituals of Diwali:

The Diwali rites are deeply symbolic, reflecting both spiritual and practical wisdom.

  • Cleaning and Decoration:

    In the days leading up to Diwali, homes and workplaces are cleaned and decorated. This ritual signifies the removal of negativity and the preparation to welcome divine energy. Entrances are adorned with torans (garlands), rangolis, and colourful lights, while every corner glows with diyas and candles.

  • Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja:

    On the main Diwali night, families gather in the evening to perform the Lakshmi Puja. The idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are placed on a clean red or yellow cloth. Offerings of sweets, fruits, flowers, coins, and incense are made. To seek blessings from up above, one chants the Lakshmi Aarti and the Mahalakshmi Mantra.

  • Lighting Diyas and Fireworks:

    One of the most important aspects of Diwali is lighting diyas.  The goddess Lakshmi is said to make her way to a house by the light.  Even if they are now enjoyed with more environmental awareness, fireworks and sparklers still add to the celebration and symbolize the destruction of evil and ignorance.

  • Exchange of Sweets and Gifts:

    Diwali is also a festival of relationships. As a sign of love and friendship, families trade sweets, dry fruits, and gifts.  Sharing means there is plenty and everyone is in it together.

  • Charity and Gratitude:

    In many cultures, people help those in need by giving them food, clothes, or money.  Spreading happiness and helping other people enjoy the festival's joy is what Diwali is all about.

Astrological and Spiritual Importance:

Astrologically, Diwali falls when the Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Amavasya, representing balance and new beginnings. The darkness of Amavasya is transformed into divine brilliance through the collective energy of devotion and light.

When you do puja during the Pradosh Kaal, Venus (Shukra), the planet of wealth, beauty, and comfort, gets stronger. It also mitigates Saturn’s karmic impact, guaranteeing enduring prosperity and tranquillity.

Celebrations Across India:

While the essence of Diwali remains the same, celebrations differ across regions:

  • In North India, it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after he beat Ravana.

  • In Gujarat, it's a sign of the next year for merchants and entrepreneurs.

  • It happens at the same time in West Bengal and Odisha as Kali Puja, which honours Goddess Kali.

  • In South India, people celebrate it as the day Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura.

Despite regional variations, the shared spirit of hope, renewal, and prosperity unites everyone.

Dhanteras 2025 - Dates, Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Day - null
Dhanteras 2025 - Dates, Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Day

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Diwali 2025 is not just a festival — This is a season to rejoice, celebrate, and ask for God's favour.  Devotees can attract prosperity, harmony, and happiness into their lives by diligently observing the Shubh Muhurat and by performing puja with devotion and lighting up their homes with positive energy.

On this Diwali night, as the diyas shine, may they fill every heart with love, knowledge, and wealth for all time.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Play Stopped Once Again In Perth|India 37/3 (11.5)

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: List Of Records Virat Kohli Can Achieve During Three-Match ODI Series

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B: Karnataka's Early Declaration Helps Saurashtra Get Away With Draw

  4. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: BCCI Expresses Solidarity With ACB; ICC Condemns 'Act Of Violence'

  5. India Vs England Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup: IND-W Aim To Fix Bowling Balance Ahead Of Crucial ENG Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  4. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  5. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Day In Pics: October 18, 2025

  5. Uttar Pradesh To Transform Cities With New Urban Redevelopment Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  2. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  3. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  4. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  5. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. 'Massive Job' Ahead; Gaza, A 'Wasteland,' Says UN Aid Chief

  5. Renowned Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Chen Ning Yang Dies At 103

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike