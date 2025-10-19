Diwali 2025 - Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Celebration Of The Festival

Diwali, the “Festival of Lights,” is one of India’s most beloved and grandly celebrated festivals. Symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, Diwali brings together families, friends, and communities in a spirit of joy, unity, and gratitude. Across India and among Indians worldwide, it marks the beginning of new beginnings, prosperity, and spiritual renewal.
Based on the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali will be marked on Monday, October 20, 2025. This is the Amavasya (new moon) day of the Kartik month. People believe that this is the holiest night to worship Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and luck, and Lord Ganesha, who gets rid of problems.
Below is a detailed look at the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, and traditional celebrations of Diwali 2025.
Date and Tithi of Diwali 2025:
According to the Hindu Panchang, the five-day Diwali festival extends from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, with the main Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) falling on the third day.
Dhanteras: Saturday, October 18, 2025
Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali): Sunday, October 19, 2025
Main Diwali / Lakshmi Puja: Monday, October 20, 2025
Govardhan Puja: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Bhai Dooj: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
On this day, devotees light diyas and candles to banish darkness, pray for prosperity, and celebrate the arrival of light — both literally and spiritually.
Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja 2025:
The Pradosh Kaal, the time immediately following sunset when day turns to night, is the most auspicious time to perform Lakshmi Puja during Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi is supposed to travel the Earth offering her blessings upon dedicated houses during this period; therefore, it is considered excellent for calling upon her.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 06:50 PM to 08:46 PM (approx.)
Pradosh Kaal Duration: 06:20 PM to 08:50 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 06:28 PM on October 20, 2025
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 05:10 PM on October 21, 2025
It is recommended to finalise all puja preparations before nightfall and commence the rituals during the designated Pradosh Kaal to optimise spiritual and astrological advantages.
The Five Days of Diwali Festival:
Diwali is a five-day spiritual odyssey characterised by symbolic rituals and significances, rather than merely a one-day festivity.
Dhanteras (October 18, 2025):
Dhanteras is the first day of the festival and is devoted to the gods Lakshmi and Dhanvantari, who are associated with health and medicine. It is said that purchasing gold, silver, kitchenware, or new things on this day brings good fortune. Houses are prepared for the celebrations by cleaning them and decorating them with rangoli and lamps.
Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali (October 19, 2025):
Lord Krishna's triumph over the demon Narakasura is commemorated on this day, which represents the conclusion of darkness and evil. To eliminate negative energies, devotees rise early, bathe in oil, and ignite diyas.
Main Diwali / Lakshmi Puja (October 20, 2025):
The highlight of the festival, Diwali night, is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Adherents adorn their residences with lamps and candles, engage in prayers, and conduct the Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja. Fireworks, confections, and familial assemblies accompany the traditions.
Govardhan Puja (October 21, 2025):
On this day, people praise Lord Krishna for raising Govardhan Hill to keep the villagers safe from the heavy rain. People who worship Lord Krishna make a variety of vegetarian meals and give them to him as a way to show their appreciation for nature.
Bhai Dooj (October 22, 2025):
The final day of the festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters put a tilak on their brothers' foreheads and ask for their health and wealth. In return, brothers give their sisters gifts.
Rituals of Diwali:
The Diwali rites are deeply symbolic, reflecting both spiritual and practical wisdom.
Cleaning and Decoration:
In the days leading up to Diwali, homes and workplaces are cleaned and decorated. This ritual signifies the removal of negativity and the preparation to welcome divine energy. Entrances are adorned with torans (garlands), rangolis, and colourful lights, while every corner glows with diyas and candles.
Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja:
On the main Diwali night, families gather in the evening to perform the Lakshmi Puja. The idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are placed on a clean red or yellow cloth. Offerings of sweets, fruits, flowers, coins, and incense are made. To seek blessings from up above, one chants the Lakshmi Aarti and the Mahalakshmi Mantra.
Lighting Diyas and Fireworks:
One of the most important aspects of Diwali is lighting diyas. The goddess Lakshmi is said to make her way to a house by the light. Even if they are now enjoyed with more environmental awareness, fireworks and sparklers still add to the celebration and symbolize the destruction of evil and ignorance.
Exchange of Sweets and Gifts:
Diwali is also a festival of relationships. As a sign of love and friendship, families trade sweets, dry fruits, and gifts. Sharing means there is plenty and everyone is in it together.
Charity and Gratitude:
In many cultures, people help those in need by giving them food, clothes, or money. Spreading happiness and helping other people enjoy the festival's joy is what Diwali is all about.
Astrological and Spiritual Importance:
Astrologically, Diwali falls when the Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Amavasya, representing balance and new beginnings. The darkness of Amavasya is transformed into divine brilliance through the collective energy of devotion and light.
When you do puja during the Pradosh Kaal, Venus (Shukra), the planet of wealth, beauty, and comfort, gets stronger. It also mitigates Saturn’s karmic impact, guaranteeing enduring prosperity and tranquillity.
Celebrations Across India:
While the essence of Diwali remains the same, celebrations differ across regions:
In North India, it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after he beat Ravana.
In Gujarat, it's a sign of the next year for merchants and entrepreneurs.
It happens at the same time in West Bengal and Odisha as Kali Puja, which honours Goddess Kali.
In South India, people celebrate it as the day Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura.
Despite regional variations, the shared spirit of hope, renewal, and prosperity unites everyone.
Diwali 2025 is not just a festival — This is a season to rejoice, celebrate, and ask for God's favour. Devotees can attract prosperity, harmony, and happiness into their lives by diligently observing the Shubh Muhurat and by performing puja with devotion and lighting up their homes with positive energy.
On this Diwali night, as the diyas shine, may they fill every heart with love, knowledge, and wealth for all time.