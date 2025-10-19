Diwali 2025 - Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Celebration Of The Festival

Date and Tithi of Diwali 2025:

According to the Hindu Panchang, the five-day Diwali festival extends from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, with the main Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) falling on the third day.

Dhanteras: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali): Sunday, October 19, 2025

Main Diwali / Lakshmi Puja: Monday, October 20, 2025

Govardhan Puja: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Bhai Dooj: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

On this day, devotees light diyas and candles to banish darkness, pray for prosperity, and celebrate the arrival of light — both literally and spiritually.