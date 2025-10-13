Dhanteras 2025 - Dates, Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Day

Dhanteras 2025 Date and Timing:

In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 October 2025. The day falls on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th lunar day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 PM on Oct 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 01:51 PM on Oct 19, 2025

Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 05:48 PM to 08:20 PM

This Pradosh Kaal (early evening period) is considered highly auspicious for performing the Lakshmi and Dhanteras Puja.