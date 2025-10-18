Lakshmi Puja 2025 - Astrological Guide To Inviting Wealth And Prosperity

The festival of lights, also known as Diwali, is a celebration that represents the triumph of light over darkness, of good over evil, and of knowledge over ignorance. The goddess Lakshmi is thought to be the divine personification of prosperity, abundance, and fortune. Lakshmi Puja is a traditional devotion to Goddess Lakshmi. In the year 2025, the festival of Diwali will be held on Monday, October 20, which coincides with Amavasya Tithi, which is the night of the new moon during the Kartik month. This is regarded to be the most auspicious moment to worship Goddess Lakshmi.
Some people light lights, candles, and diyas around the house when the moon isn't out to welcome the gifts of a better future. Astrology is an important part of the Lakshmi Puja that goes beyond the usual rituals and increases its financial and spiritual benefits. Here is a complete astrology guide on how to celebrate Lakshmi Puja in 2025 so that you can bring long-lasting wealth and health into your life.
Auspicious Timing (Shubh Muhurat) for Lakshmi Puja 2025:
According to the Hindu Panchang, Diwali 2025 will be observed on Monday, October 20, and the most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja will be during the Pradosh Kaal — the period just after sunset, when day transitions into night.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 06:50 PM to 08:46 PM (approx.)
Pradosh Kaal Duration: 06:20 PM to 08:50 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 06:28 PM on October 20, 2025
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 05:10 PM on October 21, 2025
This time frame is when Goddess Lakshmi is believed to descend to Earth, visiting homes that are pure, well-lit, and filled with devotion.
Astrological Significance of the Day:
When the Moon and Sun are in Libra (Tula Rashi) during Kartik Amavasya, Diwali is traditionally celebrated. Venus (Shukra), the planet of balance and wealth, rules the sign of Libra. Everything about this is perfectly suited to Lakshmi's vitality. This is an exceptional alignment with Lakshmi's energies.
In 2025, Venus will be in Virgo (Kanya Rashi) during Diwali, a position of modesty and humility. This alignment shows that in 2025, real prosperity will come from being honest, disciplined, and having noble intentions, not from being wasteful. People who do their Lakshmi Puja with honesty, cleanliness, and thankfulness will discover enduring wealth and happiness.
Additionally, Saturn in Aquarius and Jupiter in Taurus will strengthen the themes of patience, financial planning, and long-term stability. Astrologically, it’s a year that rewards consistent effort rather than sudden fortune.
Rituals and Preparations for Lakshmi Puja:
Devotion, thorough preparation, and harmony with planetary forces are required for the 2025 Lakshmi Puja. In light of today's astrological and spiritual energies, this is how to maximise your experience:
1. House Cleaning and Decoration:
Cleaning the house is what the week before Diwali is all about. According to Vastu and astrology, Goddess Lakshmi never goes into dirty or messy places. On Diwali day, devotees decorate their homes with rangoli, flowers, and mango leaves, symbolising beauty and prosperity. Lighting lamps at every entrance invites positive energy and removes all negativity from our lives.
2. Placement of the Puja Mandap:
The north-east direction (Ishan Kona) is considered most auspicious for the Lakshmi altar, as it’s ruled by Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and fortune. Put the statue or picture of Goddess Lakshmi next to Lord Ganesha, who gets rid of problems, and Kuber, the god of riches.
3. Astrological Offerings (Upachara):
Flowers: Lotus and marigold (ruled by Venus and the Sun) attract abundance.
Metal: Offer silver coins or ornaments to strengthen Venus’s energy.
Colours: Pink, golden, or crimson are colours that are associated with Venus and fortune. Wear these colours.
Mantra: Chant the Mahalakshmi Mantra –
“Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah” – 108 times during Pradosh Kaal.
4. Lighting the Diyas (Deep Daan):
Lighting 21 or 51 earthen lamps in all corners of the home is said to invoke the blessings of all planetary deities. The south direction should have a lamp facing upward to ward off poverty and evil energies (associated with Yama, the god of death).
Lakshmi Puja Steps:
Begin by invoking Lord Ganesha, followed by Goddess Lakshmi.
Offer milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar, and panchamrit for purification.
Offer rice, sweets, fruits, and coins to the goddess.
Perform aarti and chant Lakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali (108 names).
Close with a prayer for peace, prosperity, and protection from debts.
Zodiac-Wise Astrological Tips for Prosperity:
Certain rituals or chants might increase the power of Lakshmi's blessings for each zodiac sign:
Aries: Light a red diya and chant “Om Shreem” to attract financial growth.
Taurus: Keep a silver coin in your wallet; worship white flowers and rice.
Gemini: Offer sugar and betel leaves to the goddess for business success.
Cancer: Decorate your puja area with lotus flowers and offer kheer.
Leo: Light a golden diya with ghee; donate sweets for long-term gains.
Virgo: Offer sandalwood paste; chant “Om Shreem Namah” 108 times.
Libra: Meditate with rose incense; strengthen your Venus energy with silver.
Scorpio: Offer red hibiscus and chant Mahalakshmi Stotra for stability.
Sagittarius: Donate food to the needy; offer yellow sweets to the goddess.
Capricorn: Burn camphor during aarti; pray for clearing old debts.
Aquarius: Light blue diyas and offer sugarcane or jaggery for a steady income.
Pisces: Peace will be achieved through the offering of milk and honey, as well as by meditation on the tranquil picture of Lakshmi.
Within the context of Lakshmi Puja 2025, a rare cosmic alignment of Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter is present. These three planets, when brought together, promise progress, riches, and discipline. One is able to bring about a harmonious relationship between financial wealth and spiritual wealth by performing the rituals at the appropriate astrological moment and with a full intention. This is the only way to do this.
Remember, Goddess Lakshmi blesses those who combine devotion with action, gratitude with humility. This Diwali, let every lamp you light become a symbol of not just wealth but also wisdom, virtue, and everlasting peace.