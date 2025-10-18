Lakshmi Puja 2025 - Astrological Guide To Inviting Wealth And Prosperity

Rituals and Preparations for Lakshmi Puja:

Devotion, thorough preparation, and harmony with planetary forces are required for the 2025 Lakshmi Puja. In light of today's astrological and spiritual energies, this is how to maximise your experience:

1. House Cleaning and Decoration:

Cleaning the house is what the week before Diwali is all about. According to Vastu and astrology, Goddess Lakshmi never goes into dirty or messy places. On Diwali day, devotees decorate their homes with rangoli, flowers, and mango leaves, symbolising beauty and prosperity. Lighting lamps at every entrance invites positive energy and removes all negativity from our lives.

2. Placement of the Puja Mandap:

The north-east direction (Ishan Kona) is considered most auspicious for the Lakshmi altar, as it’s ruled by Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and fortune. Put the statue or picture of Goddess Lakshmi next to Lord Ganesha, who gets rid of problems, and Kuber, the god of riches.

3. Astrological Offerings (Upachara):

Flowers: Lotus and marigold (ruled by Venus and the Sun) attract abundance.

Metal: Offer silver coins or ornaments to strengthen Venus’s energy.

Colours: Pink, golden, or crimson are colours that are associated with Venus and fortune. Wear these colours.

Mantra: Chant the Mahalakshmi Mantra – “Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah” – 108 times during Pradosh Kaal.

4. Lighting the Diyas (Deep Daan):

Lighting 21 or 51 earthen lamps in all corners of the home is said to invoke the blessings of all planetary deities. The south direction should have a lamp facing upward to ward off poverty and evil energies (associated with Yama, the god of death).