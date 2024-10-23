Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation

As per Vedic Astrology, the ruling planet for Krittika Nakshatra is Planet Sun. The span is from 26°40' Aries to 10° Taurus in the zodiac. It looks like a flame, razor, axe, or knife. The Hindu deity for this Nakshatra is Agni which brings transformation, purification, and illumination. The gender of this star is female.
The celestial presence of Krittika nakshatra is marked by a cluster of seven stars, also known as Pleadius. With God of fire or 'agni', being its ruling deity, Krittika is supposed to be the source of energy and power.
Those born under Kritika Nakshatra, they possess a dynamic and energetic personality. They are driven by a strong desire to achieve their goals and have a natural talent for leadership. They are courageous, confident, and the risk taker. However, they may also have a tendency to be impulsive and impatient at times.
Features of Krittika Nakshatra:
Symbol: Knife or razor
Ruling plane: Sun
Gender: Female
Gana: Rakshasa
Guna: rajas/sattva
Presiding Deity: Agni
Animal: Female Sheep
Indian Zodiac: 26°40′ Mesha – 10° Vrishabha
Lord of Krittika Nakshatra:
The Ruling deity of Krittika Nakshatra is the powerful goddess of fire- Agni. As per Hindu mythology, Agni is the god of fire and also the messenger of the gods. His flames are said to purify everything they touch. Agni burns away impurities and leaves only purity behind.
Ruling Planet of Krittika Nakshatra:
Sun has the full ownership over the Krittika Constellation according to Vedic Astrology. A person has spiritual fires within those who are born in the Krittika Nakshatra, which guides them towards their real aim in life. Sun will also give them the inbuilt quality of a warrior.
Rashi of Krittika Nakshatra:
Among 27 nakshatras as per Vedic Astrology Krittika Nakshatra is the third nakshatra. It is represented by the Ram. It falls under the Aries zodiac sign and spans from 26 degrees 40 minutes in Aries to 10 degrees in Taurus. Those born under this nakshatra are very much independent in nature and possess strong leadership qualities.
Element of Krittika Nakshatra:
The creative and productive energy of Nakshatra seeks solid results. But people with this nakshatra often stand for something, it may be for a principle, for a system or for a social cause.
Krittika Nakshatra Padas:
Krittika Nakshatra is divided into four quarters, also known as pada in Vedic astrology. Each pada represents a unique aspect of the nakshatra's energy and has a different ruling planet. Here's a closer look at the characteristics of each pada of Kritika Nakshatra:
1st Pada (26°40′ Aries – 0°00′ Aries):
People born under the 1st pada are honest, spiritually intelligent, trustworthy, kind with strong willpower. The Sun, Jupiter, Mars, and Ketu are all quite powerful here. Those born under this pada must control their anger.
2nd Pada (00°00′ Taurus – 03°20′ Taurus):
The 2nd pada falls on the Capricorn Navamsa ruled by Saturn. People born under this Nakshatra are calm, disciplined, and organised, and they have a balanced mind and logical thinking. Normally, their eyes look different, especially when they are conversing.
3rd Pada (03°20′ Taurus – 06°40′ Taurus):
The Krittika Nakshatra 3rd pada is governed by Saturn and is placed in the Aquarius Navamsa. People born under this 3rd pada are curious, well-educated, and interested in spiritual learning such as astrology, numerology and tarot card reading.
4th Pada (06°40′ Taurus – 10°00′ Taurus):
The 4th pada is placed in the Pisces Navamsa and ruled by Jupiter and is. Natives born under the 4th pada are very smart, well-educated and eager to learn about different cultures and develop new hobbies.
How to identify the person of Krittika Nakshatra?
Krittika Nakshatra is known for its dynamic and fiery energy, which brings a sense of purification, transformation, and illumination. People born under this nakshatra are said to possess strong leadership qualities, courage, and a natural inclination towards spiritual pursuits.
Krittika Nakshatra: Characteristics of Male
Men born under the Krittika Nakshatra are known for their intelligence, dynamic and confidence in nature with strong willpower and determination to achieve their goals.
They are natural leaders, straightforward and honest in their approach. However, he gives good advice to others. They are very warm-hearted people and a good friend of anybody but if the friendship prohibits him from doing what he pleases, he will promptly discard the friendship. He never wants to be under any obligation to anyone. They have an exceptional ability to make money. They have a strong moral compass and may not hesitate to stand up for what they believe in. Men born under Kritika Nakshatra may sometimes struggle with anger management issues due to their fiery energy. However, with conscious efforts and self-awareness, they can learn to channel their energy constructively and avoid unnecessary conflicts.
Krittika Nakshatra: Characteristics of Female
Women born under Krittika Nakshatra are known for their dynamic and energetic personalities. They possess a confident and assertive nature, which makes them not afraid to take risks. They are natural leaders and possess strong leadership qualities, which enable them to excel in positions of authority. They do not like sugar-coated words. They balance both responsibilities with utmost dedication. They care about their parents and guide their siblings as needed. They are short-tempered and very courageous. They are very much tactful. They have an amicable relationship with their partner unless they step in her shoes. Krittika females do not shy away from addressing any wrongdoings. They are bread-earners as well as homemakers. Krittika females may face mental stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, arthritis and digestion-related issues. They may have an interest in spirituality and may be drawn to religious or spiritual practices.
Krittika Nakshatra Married Life
According to Hindu astrology, the married life of individuals born under the Krittika nakshatra may be affected by various factors, such as the position of other planets and the individual’s own actions and decisions. There can be success in the love life which may turn into marriage as well. Spouses will be supportive, caring and sober as well. Monetary gains from marriage can be possible. Although few people may suffer from emotional blackmail and cheating in their romantic affairs, they may find the right match after the age of 23-24. Many people will have a peaceful and blissful married life along with all the comforts and pleasures from the domestic environment. Your fortune may shine after marriage and some people may attain a high post in government jobs after marriage.
Krittika Nakshatra Compatibility
This nakshatra is very compatible with Jyeshta and Shatabisha. Hasta, Rohini, Swati, Chitra, Ashwini, and Mula are very compatible and favourable partners for marriage with Krittika nakshatra being born.
Krittika Nakshatra Health
According to Hindu astrology, individuals born under the Krittika nakshatra may have a strong foundation and generally be healthy, active and energetic but there may be certain health issues. They tend to enjoy physical activities such as sports and exercise. They face a lot of stress-related issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and anxiety. They may also have heat-related issues, like skin rashes and sunstroke.
Krittika Nakshatra Career
Individuals born under Krittika Nakshatra are said to have natural leadership qualities and may excel in management and leadership roles. They are best suited for careers that require taking charge and making decisions. They may also have an inclination towards technical fields such as engineering, information technology, and scientific research. They may also be successful in entrepreneurship and business. They may also be inclined to work in law enforcement or emergency services, such as firefighting, police and paramedics.
The career of any individual depends on a lot of factors, though it’s also worth noting that career and business are complex issues, and there are many other factors besides astrology that influence success in a particular field.
Famous Personalities Born in Krittika Nakshatra:
Swami Vivekananda, Bruce Lee, Shah Rukh Khan, Indira Gandhi, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Charlie Chaplin, Mark Zuckerberg, Emma Watson, Bob Dylan.
The powerful and significant celestial entity of Krittika Nakshatra impacts various aspects of one’s life. By understanding the characteristics and qualities of Krittika Nakshatra, individuals can achieve their success and avail to survive their lives.