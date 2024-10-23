Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation

Krittika Nakshatra: Characteristics of Female

Women born under Krittika Nakshatra are known for their dynamic and energetic personalities. They possess a confident and assertive nature, which makes them not afraid to take risks. They are natural leaders and possess strong leadership qualities, which enable them to excel in positions of authority. They do not like sugar-coated words. They balance both responsibilities with utmost dedication. They care about their parents and guide their siblings as needed. They are short-tempered and very courageous. They are very much tactful. They have an amicable relationship with their partner unless they step in her shoes. Krittika females do not shy away from addressing any wrongdoings. They are bread-earners as well as homemakers. Krittika females may face mental stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, arthritis and digestion-related issues. They may have an interest in spirituality and may be drawn to religious or spiritual practices.