Saturn's 2024 Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Understanding Saturn Retrograde:

Saturn, known as the taskmaster of the zodiac, governs discipline, responsibility, and structure. When Saturn moves backwards, it makes us think about these parts of our lives and decide if they still matter to us. When Saturn moves backwards, it can be hard because it often shows us where we need to change, grow, or take responsibility. It provides deep reflection and significant personal development. Based on Vedic astrology, Saturn's retrograde means that the planet Saturn, which is defined as a dark planet, can have a bigger impact on our lives at that time. Before we make any decisions about our careers or money during this mysterious time, let's figure out how this backward motion will affect us.