Bhai Dooj 2025 - Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Ways To Celebrate The Day

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Phota, or Yama Dwitiya, is a festival that celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. It is on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, just two days after Diwali. It is the last day of the five-day celebrations for Diwali. On an emotional and spiritual level, the holiday is very important to people because it shows how siblings will always love, protect, and bless each other.
Bhai Dooj 2025 Date and Muhurat:
In 2025, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025.
According to the Panchang (Hindu lunar calendar):
● Dwitiya Tithi Begins: October 22, 2025, at 08:16 PM
● Dwitiya Tithi Ends: October 23, 2025, at 10:46 PM
The auspicious Muhurat for Bhai Dooj Tilak will be on October 23, between 08:16 PM and 10:46 PM, which is considered the most favourable period for performing the rituals.
Mythological Significance:
Bhai Dooj comes from old stories that talk about the love between brothers and how it protects them from harm.
Yama and Yamuna Legend:
According to Hindu mythology, Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna on this day. She welcomed him with great warmth, applied a tilak (vermilion mark) on his forehead, and offered him delicious food. Yama, moved by her love, proclaimed that any brother who gets a tilak from his sister on this day will be granted abundant life and good fortune. As a result, Yama Dwitiya became the name of the day.
Lord Krishna and Subhadra:
Another legend states that after slaying the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra, who greeted him with sweets, applied a tilak, and performed an aarti to protect him from evil. This act of devotion also gave rise to the Bhai Dooj tradition.
The purity and authentic regard for each other's joy that define sibling affection are eloquently portrayed in these narratives.
Rituals and Celebrations:
Celebrations of Bhai Dooj vary slightly from one part of India to another, but the festival's core values are universal. The rituals, however, all centre around strengthening the emotional and spiritual bond between siblings.
1. Preparations for the Day:
The day begins with sisters preparing a puja thali containing:
A diya (lamp) made of ghee or oil, symbolizing divine light.
Roli (red vermilion powder) and rice grains for the tilak.
Sweets and fruits for offering.
A coconut and sometimes betel leaves and nuts, depending on regional customs.
Both brothers and sisters wear traditional attire and start the day with a bath, ideally during the auspicious morning hours.
2. The Tilak Ceremony:
The sister gives her brother a tilak, does his aarti, and places sweets on his forehead. In exchange, her brother promises to keep her safe from harm and showers her with presents or money as a symbol of his affection.
In some parts of North India, sisters invite brothers to their homes for a lavish meal, often including their favourite dishes. The festive mood is filled with laughter, love, and nostalgia.
3. Regional Variations:
In West Bengal, Bhai Dooj is known as Bhai Phota. Sisters observe a fast until they perform the phota (tilak) ceremony, where they chant mantras for their brothers’ long life and feed them sweets.
In Maharashtra and Gujarat, it is celebrated as Bhau Beej. Sisters present basundi, puri, and shrikhand to their brothers, and the occasion is characterised by joyful family reunions.
In Southern India, the day is known as Yama Dwitiya, and people pray to Lord Yama for protection and long life.
Spiritual and Astrological Importance:
Astrologically speaking, Bhai Dooj is celebrated when the Sun moves through Libra (Tula Rashi) and the Moon is in Scorpio (Vrishchika Rashi), a planetary configuration that represents stability, depth of emotion, and protection.
Putting the tilak on the brother's forehead is more than just a rite; it's thought to open the Ajna Chakra, also known as the Third Eye Chakra, which makes intuition stronger and protects against negative energies. By lighting the ghee lamp during the ritual, the siblings ask for the blessings of Yama and Goddess Lakshmi, which will bring them good health, wealth, and longevity.
Further, it is thought that by doing the Bhai Dooj Puja, one might restore peace to the family by resolving any karmic debts that may have existed between siblings in the past.
Ways to Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2025:
Perform the Ritual with Faith:
Conduct the traditional tilak ceremony during the auspicious muhurat to strengthen emotional bonds and receive divine blessings.
Exchange Thoughtful Gifts:
Instead of giving each other pricey gifts, give each other gifts that have meaning, such personalised keepsakes, books, or plants that stand for growth.
Offer Charity:
Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy on Bhai Dooj brings good karma and enhances the festival’s spiritual merit.
Include Virtual Celebrations:
When siblings live far apart, they can still feel close by doing a virtual tilak ritual over a video conference. This is a new practice that keeps the feeling alive.
Enjoy a Family Feast:
Usually people make traditional sweets like rasgulla, kheer, or laddoos with their family to celebrate the day. These sweets are a symbol of how sweet sibling love is.
Brothers and sisters celebrate love, trust, and protection on Bhai Dooj 2025, which is more than just a day of ceremonies. It brings to mind the profound spiritual benefits of unconditional love and the strong emotional bonds that unite families. While prayers are said and lamps are lit, Bhai Dooj stands as a reminder of the strong, never-ending bond between brothers.