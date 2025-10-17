Bhai Dooj 2025 - Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Ways To Celebrate The Day

Rituals and Celebrations:

Celebrations of Bhai Dooj vary slightly from one part of India to another, but the festival's core values are universal. The rituals, however, all centre around strengthening the emotional and spiritual bond between siblings.

1. Preparations for the Day:

The day begins with sisters preparing a puja thali containing:

A diya (lamp) made of ghee or oil, symbolizing divine light.

Roli (red vermilion powder) and rice grains for the tilak.

Sweets and fruits for offering.

A coconut and sometimes betel leaves and nuts, depending on regional customs.

Both brothers and sisters wear traditional attire and start the day with a bath, ideally during the auspicious morning hours.

2. The Tilak Ceremony:

The sister gives her brother a tilak, does his aarti, and places sweets on his forehead. In exchange, her brother promises to keep her safe from harm and showers her with presents or money as a symbol of his affection.

In some parts of North India, sisters invite brothers to their homes for a lavish meal, often including their favourite dishes. The festive mood is filled with laughter, love, and nostalgia.

3. Regional Variations:

In West Bengal, Bhai Dooj is known as Bhai Phota. Sisters observe a fast until they perform the phota (tilak) ceremony, where they chant mantras for their brothers’ long life and feed them sweets.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, it is celebrated as Bhau Beej. Sisters present basundi, puri, and shrikhand to their brothers, and the occasion is characterised by joyful family reunions.

In Southern India, the day is known as Yama Dwitiya, and people pray to Lord Yama for protection and long life.