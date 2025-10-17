How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

Kali Puja is performed at midnight, when the goddess’s power is believed to be at its peak. The rituals differ from family pujas to grand community celebrations, but the essence remains the same — invoking the Mother for protection, courage, and spiritual awakening.

Invocation and Cleansing: Followers clean themselves with a traditional bath and dress in white or red clothes. Ganges water is used to clean the puja area, and then the priest starts chanting tantric chants to call Goddess Kali to the idol or picture.

Lighting of Lamps and Diyas: As Bengal celebrates on an Amavasya night, hundreds of earthen lamps (prodeep) are lit to dispel darkness. The flickering flames in homes and churches show that light has won over evil.

Offerings (Bhog and Bali): Offerings are an essential part of Kali Puja. Devotees offer red hibiscus flowers, rice, lentils, sweets (especially narkel naru and sandesh), fruits, meat, and fish — symbolizing devotion beyond material purity. In some traditional areas and tantric households, animal sacrifice (bali) — especially goats — is still performed symbolically, although many modern devotees replace it with pumpkin or ash gourd as a substitute.

Mantra Chanting and Tantra Practices: The rituals involve reciting the Kali Chalisa, Kali Sahasranama, or tantric hymns from the Kalika Purana. In temples like Kalighat and Dakshineswar, tantric sadhaks and devotees perform deep meditation, mantra jap, and homa (fire rituals) throughout the night.

Midnight Puja (Nishitha Kaal Puja): Around midnight, during Nishitha Kaal, the priest calls on the Goddess to destroy ignorance and ego. This is the most important rite. The picture of Kali standing on Lord Shiva, which stands for power being balanced by peace, becomes the center of devotion.

Fireworks and Celebration: While worship continues, children and youth enjoy fireworks, sweets, and festivities. However, unlike the Lakshmi Puja lights of North India, Bengal’s fireworks are accompanied by the deep, spiritual energy of mantra and devotion.