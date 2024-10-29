Kali Puja 2024: Why Bengalis Worship Maa Kali on Deepawali?

One thing that makes Kali Puja unique is that it is done at midnight on Amavasya. People believe that the darkness of the new moon is the best time to call on Kali because she is thought to have the power to drive away all kinds of evil and darkness. Unlike Lakshmi Puja, where offerings typically include sweets and fruits, Kali Puja often involves offerings of meat, fish, rice, and red hibiscus flowers, which are considered auspicious to the goddess. In the past, people also sacrificed animals, though this is not done as much these days. All night long, people who worship Goddess Kali say mantras and sing bhajans. Tantric practitioners may also do certain practices to ask the goddess to bless them with success in both spiritual and material matters.