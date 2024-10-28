Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival

Deepavali, which is another name for Diwali, is one of India's most important celebrations. The festival signifies the light over darkness, good over evil, and understanding over ignorance. In India, Diwali has different religious meanings based on different customs and stories. One important link is to the Hindu epic Ramayana, which is about Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman coming back to Ayodhya after beating Ravana, the king of demons. This win shows how important it is to follow dharma (duty) in everyday life. Diwali is regarded as one of the most significant lighting festivals. It is observed for five days, each day holding a distinct significance. In 2024, Diwali festivities will commence on October 29th with Dhanteras and culminate on November 2nd with Bhai Dooj.