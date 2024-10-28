Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival

Astro Picks

Know about Diwali 2024 dates, auspicious timings, and the cultural significance of each day in the five-day festival, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj.

Deepavali, which is another name for Diwali, is one of India's most important celebrations. The festival signifies the light over darkness, good over evil, and understanding over ignorance. In India, Diwali has different religious meanings based on different customs and stories. One important link is to the Hindu epic Ramayana, which is about Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman coming back to Ayodhya after beating Ravana, the king of demons. This win shows how important it is to follow dharma (duty) in everyday life. Diwali is regarded as one of the most significant lighting festivals. It is observed for five days, each day holding a distinct significance. In 2024, Diwali festivities will commence on October 29th with Dhanteras and culminate on November 2nd with Bhai Dooj.

Diwali 2024 Dates and Significance:

As a most important celebration for Hindus, Diwali is a time of happiness and joy, and all over the country, people enjoy this festival with a lot of style and excitement. People do many different puja rituals to fully enjoy this day. During Diwali, people pray to Maa Laxmi, the goddess of wealth and success. The Drik Panchang says that Deepawali will be held on October 31, 2024, which is Amavasya Tithi of Kartik Month. A lot of people aren't sure when they should celebrate Diwali. Laxmi Puja will be held on October 31, 2024, when the Amavasya Moon will be visible. In some places, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, 2024.

According to the Panchang, Amavasya Tithi will end at 06:16 PM on November 1, 2024, and Laxmi Pujan is performed after sunset, when the moon is visible in the sky, so October 31, 2024, will be the ideal day to celebrate Diwali.

There are five days of Diwali festivities, and each one has its own special meaning, traditions, and practices. The full Diwali schedule is here for all five days.

DayDateDayFestival Name
129.10.2024TuesdayDhanteras
2&331.10.2024 & 01.11.2024Thursday+ FridayKali Puja / Narak Chaturdashi / Laxmi puja
402.11.2024SaturdayGovardhan Puja
503.11.2024SundayBhai Dooj

Day 1: Dhanteras (October 29, 2024)

The festival starts with the celebration of Dhanteras. This ritual is nothing but all about money, prosperity, and being well. On this particular day, worship is performed for Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of medicine, as well as Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. It is also customary for people to purchase precious metals such as gold and silver on this day, with the expectation that they will bring good fortune directly into their homes.

Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras 2024:

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 06:10 PM to 08:10 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 05:40 PM to 08:10 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:10 PM to 08:10 PM

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi (October 31, 2024)

Dhantrayodashi to Bhaiya Dooj is the five-day Diwali celebration. Abhyang Snan is recommended on Chaturdashi, Amavasya, and Pratipada days during Diwali. Abhyang Snan on Narak Chaturdashi is the most important. Those who do Abhyang Snan on this day may avoid Narak. Sesame oil should be utilised for Ubtan during Abhyang Snan. Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja fall on the same day when Chaturdashi Tithi is before sunrise and Amavasya is after sunset. While Chaturdashi Tithi is in effect, Abhyang Snan is done at moonrise but before sunrise.

Shubh Muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi 2024:

Abhyang Snan Muhurat: 05:20 AM to 06:32 AM

Moonrise at Abhyang Snan: 05:20 AM

Day 3: Lakshmi Puja/Kali Puja/Narak Chaturdashi (October 31, 2024)

On the day of Laxmi Puja, people should rise up early on Diwali in order to show respect for their elders and to worship the gods of their families. People also do Shradh for their elders today because it is Amavasya day. In traditional times, most pujas are done after a day of fasting. Because of this, people who worship Goddess Lakshmi fast all day on the day of Lakshmi Puja. A break in the fast is taken after Lakshmi Puja in the evening. On this day, Kali puja and Narak Chaturdashi were also celebrated.

Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja 2024:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 05:36 PM to 06:16 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 05:36 PM to 08:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:20 PM to 08:15 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:52 PM on Oct 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 06:16 PM on Nov 01, 2024

Day 4: Govardhan Puja (November 2, 2024)

Governmentardhan Puja is held the day after Diwali Puja most of the time. It is a celebration of the day when Lord Krishna beat God Indra. There may be a day between Diwali and Govardhan Puja sometimes. Religious books say that the best time to celebrate Govardhan Puja is during the Pratipada Tithi of the Kartik month. If Pratipada starts at a certain time, Govardhan Puja Day might happen one day before Amavasya Day on the Hindu calendar. You may also hear this name called Annakut Puja. Grains like wheat and rice, gram flour curry, and leafy veggies are cooked and given to Lord Krishna on this day.

Shubh Muhurat for Govardhan Puja 2024:

Pratakala Muhurat: 6.30 a.m to 8.46 a.m

Sayankala Muhurat: 3.23 p.m to 05.35 p.m

Day 5: Bhai Dooj & Yama Dwitiya (November 3, 2024)

The last day of Diwali celebrations is Bhai Dooj, which is also popularly known as Bhatri Dwitiya in the eastern region and Yama Dwitiya in the northern zone. We know that this auspicious ceremony enjoys the bond between brothers and sisters. On Bhaiya Dooj, sisters perform the Tika ceremony and ask for their brothers to live long and happy lives; in turn, they give gifts and promise protection to their sisters. This day emphasises the importance of sibling relationships and family. Bhaiya Dooj is also called Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya.

Shubh Muhurat for Bhai Dooj 2024:

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 01:10 PM to 03:22 PM

On the day of Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Kartik, people also celebrate Yama Dwitiya. Yama Dwitiya usually takes place two days after Diwali Puja. Yama Dwitiya is a place where people honour Yamraj, the god of death, along with Chitragupta and Yama-Doots, who are his demons.

The best time for Yama Dwitiya Puja is during the Aparahna. Yamuna Snan should be done in the morning before Yamraj Puja. After completion of Yamraj Puja, arghya offered to Lord Yama.

Shubh Muhurat for Yama Dwitiya 2024:

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 08:21 PM on Nov 02, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:05 PM on Nov 03, 2024

Yama Dwitiya Aparahna Muhurat: 01:10 PM to 03:22 PM

The Significance of Diwali:

Diwali holds immense spiritual and cultural significance, transcending religion and regions. The festival celebrates:

The Victory of Light over Darkness: Diwali is linked to a number of mythical occurrences, such as the birth of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura, and Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya following his victory over Ravana. The celebration represents the victory of good over evil.

Spiritual Awakening: On Diwali, people think about their past actions and future plans, hoping to improve, renew, and educate themselves.

Wealth and Prosperity: During Diwali, people honour Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and by worshipping her, people can bring luck and wealth into their lives.

Cultural Practices:

On Diwali, people light oil lamps (diyas), decorate their homes, and let off firecrackers in the hopes of attracting good fortune and driving away evil spirits. Everyone wears their new dresses and distributes sweets among their loved ones and neighbours. For many entrepreneurs, starting over with a fresh set of financial records represents a fresh start.

Astrological Significance of Diwali:

Astrologically speaking, the Hindu lunar month of Kartik's Amavasya (new moon) falls on the same day as Diwali. It is thought that the powers of Lakshmi and Ganesha are most powerful on this dark night, making it the perfect time to worship them. Saturn's presence makes the festival's themes of reflection even stronger.

Diwali 2024 will be a time of celebration, reflection, and spiritual joy. A time to get together with family and friends and celebrate the victory of good over evil and all the good things that have happened.

