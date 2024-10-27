Astro Picks

Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival

According to the Hindu calendar, Narak Chaturdashi comes around on October 31, 2024. The Chaturdash tithi lasts till the 4th of November. Let's find the facts behind the Narak Chaturdashi rituals.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2024
Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
info_icon

The day preceding Diwali is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi, which is also called Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas. It is celebrated in recognition of the victory of morality over evil, as illustrated by the demon Narakasura being vanquished by Lord Krishna. Due to its emphasis on banishing evil spirits and welcoming good ones, the event is highly significant from a spiritual and astrological perspective.

Date and Time of Naraka Chaturdashi 2024:

The Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas, is going to be celebrated on the 31st of October, 2024, just the day before Diwali. Observance of the Auspicious Muhurat, or ritual bath, on Naraka Chaturdashi, typically takes place in the wee hours of the morning; however, this can vary from place to place. It is believed that taking the holy bath at this time can bring good fortune and purify one's spirit, body, and mind.

Date: October 31, 2024

Muhurat for Abhyanga Snan (ritual bath): Early morning hours, typically between 4:30 AM and 6:30 AM.

Astrological Significance of Naraka Chaturdashi:

Astrologically, Naraka Chaturdashi is very important because it has to do with how the planets are lined up and because it is a time for spiritual cleansing. Symbolically, this day is about getting rid of darkness in your life, such as bad planetary effects. Astrologically, today is thought to be a good time to get rid of the bad effects of planets like Saturn (Shani) and Rahu, which can stand for problems, battles, and hard times in a person's life.

By doing the rituals assigned on this day, devotees can improve their karma and overall health as well as balance off negative planetary forces. People believe that today is an excellent day to begin new projects and make great improvements.

Why is Naraka Chaturdashi Celebrated?

Celebrations of Naraka Chaturdashi come from Hindu mythology. Legend has it that Lord Krishna killed the monster Narakasura with the help of his wife Satyabhama and Goddess Kali. Narakasura was a terror to both heaven and earth. Narakasura had captured 16,000 women and taken Aditi, the mother of the gods, earrings. His loss is a sign that good has won over evil, light over darkness, and freedom from pain and bad things.

Naraka Chaturdashi is a celebration of Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura. One thing you need to remember is that this festival reminds followers that dedication, morality, and divine grace may vanquish any evil demon. In addition, the event celebrates independence from oppression and the liberation of spirits from negative karma.

Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation - null
Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

How is Naraka Chaturdashi Celebrated?

Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated with many practices that are meant to cleanse the body and soul and get people ready for the bigger Diwali celebrations that come next.

Let's understand the key components of the celebration chronologically:

1. Abhyanga Snan (Ritual Bath):

The Abhyanga Snan is considered to be the most important ceremony of Naraka Chaturdashi. True believers in the faith rise before the sun rises and bathe. A symbol of cleansing, this bath is usually taken with aromatic oils and herbs. This particular day is believed to be the day one of all sins, negativity, and afflictions brought on by demonic powers cleansed by bathing.

2. Lighting Diyas:

People used to light the ‘pradeep’ after cleaning their homes. They used mostly diyas, or clay lights, to drive away darkness and negativity as soon as the bath ended. The lighting of lamps or lighting the diyas is the essential aspect of the celebration. This ritual symbolises the victory of light over darkness and positivity.

3. Offering Prayers to Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali:

The main thing of this puja is that people usually offer their prayers to Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali, and Yama, the deity of death. Devotees are doing this in the hopes of receiving protection from untimely death and the removal of darkness from their lives. These deities are honoured with special offerings, which may include flowers, sweets, and fruits, among other things. 

4. Visiting Temples:

On this day, a great number of devotees go to temples dedicated to Krishna or Kali in order to pray. A ritual known as Yama Tarpana is also performed in certain locations. The purpose of this ritual is to placate Yama and seek protection from death and harmful karmic repercussions.

5. Puja at Home:

Puja is a form of worship that is performed by devotees in their homes. This type of devotion includes the recitation of sacred hymns, the lighting of incense, and the offering of naivedya, which are food offerings, to the gods. Compared to the regular Diwali celebrations, Choti Diwali puja is typically less complicated, yet it still carries the same level of spiritual significance.

Rituals and Traditions of Naraka Chaturdashi:

1. Cleaning the House:

People clean their homes before doing any routine to get rid of any bad energies and make sure that only good vibrations flow through them. It is said that cleaning your home on Naraka Chaturdashi will bring you wealth and happiness in the coming year.

2. Applying Ubtan:

People on this occasion used to make an ubtan, which is mostly a paste of plants, with fragrant things like rose water, turmeric, and sandalwood. People think that applying this paste will clean their bodies and souls and give them a fresh start in the new year. It is used before taking a bath.

3. Lighting Crackers: 

In many places, people used to enjoy Diwali with cracking fireworks, which are thought to drive away evil and bring luck and happiness.

4. Sharing Sweets:

Food is a big part of this Hindu holiday, as it is with most of them. As a sign of love and happiness, sweets like laddoos, barfi, and halwa are made and shared with family and friends. People also think that sharing sweets is a good way to spread happiness.

Discover Your Ideal Career - How Birth Nakshatra Influences Your Profession Choices - null
Discover Your Ideal Career: How Birth Nakshatra Influences Your Profession Choices

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

It is important to remember that good will always win over evil and that light can drive out darkness on Naraka Chaturdashi. It's a day to get rid of bad things in your body, mind, and soul, embrace your spiritual light, and get ready for the bigger Diwali party. Naraka Chaturdashi is a time for people to connect with their spiritual selves and ask for divine direction for the coming year. It has deep mythological roots, powerful rituals, and astrological meaning.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  2. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  3. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  4. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
  5. Brentford 4-3 Ipswich Town: Bryan Mbeumo's Late Show Settles Seven-Goal Thriller In EPL
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  2. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  3. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
  4. RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctors Hold Mass Convention To Strategise Next Move
  5. Day In Pics: October 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs