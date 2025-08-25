Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know Date, Puja Timings and Astrological Significance of the Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date:

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

Ganesh Chaturthi Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 01:54 PM on Aug 26, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:44 PM on Aug 27, 2025

As per tradition, Lord Ganesha is installed during the Madhyahna (midday) period, which is believed to be the most auspicious for his arrival.

Shubh Puja Timings for 2025: